Pakistan vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023 Match 31: PAK vs BAN head-to-head and form guide

Pakistan face Bangladesh in ODI 31 of 2023 World Cup, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. A win will be crucial for seventh-placed Pakistan, who are still in contention for a berth in the knockouts. Pakistan need to win every match now and hope that other results also go their way to have any chance of reaching the knockout stages. A defeat will see them get eliminated.

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (L) attends a practice session at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.(AFP)

Babar Azam and Co. began their campaign with a 81-run win against Netherlands, and then made it back-to-back with a six-wicket victory against Sri Lanka. But their winning run came to a shocking end, as they crashed to a seven-wicket defeat against India in their next match, followed by a 62-run loss vs Australia. In their last two matches, Pakistan crashed to defeats against Afghanistan and South Africa.

On the other hand, Bangladesh began their campaign with a win against Afghanistan. But since then, they haven't failed to register a single win, dropping to ninth place in the standings. Shakib Al Hasan and Co. defeated the Afghans by six wickets in their opener, but then lost to England by 137 runs in their next game.

In their third match, they lost once again to New Zealand, by eight wickets. In their last three matches, they lost to India (by seven wickets), South Africa (by 149 runs) and Netherlands (by 87 runs).

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Head-to-head in ODIs

Both sides have faced each other in 38 ODI matches, with Pakistan leading 33-5.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Head-to-head in ODI World Cup history

Pakistan and Bangladesh have faced each other two times in ODI World Cup history, and both sides have won one match each.

Did you know?

Three of Bangladesh's four all-time top ODI run scorers - Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah - are part of the present squad.

