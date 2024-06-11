Pakistan vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Wounded Pakistan eye Canada scalp; should Babar take Afridi’s advice?
The demoralised Pakistan side led by underfire Babar Azam is hoping to open their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 account against Canada in New York.
Scarred by Rohit Sharma's Team India at the grandest stage, Babar Azam's Pakistan are fighting for survival in the T20 World Cup 2024 as the former champions are up against Canada in match No.22 of the ICC event on Tuesday. Winless Pakistan are eyeing a big win over Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. With two defeats in their first two games, last edition's runners-up are on the cusp of a shocking exit from the T20 World Cup co-hosted by the United States and the West Indies.
India extended Pakistan's winless run in the marquee game by outclassing its arch-rivals in the marquee game at the 34,000-seater Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. In a contest where a 22-yard pitch was the major talking point, the Indian bowling unit, spearheaded by speedster Jasprit Bumrah handed Pakistan a sucker punch with a six-run defeat in the Group A showdown. While Rohit and Co. are tipped to top the group, a crestfallen Pakistan side is facing a premature exit from the T20 World Cup.
Before India's meeting with Pakistan at the T20 World Cup, fans and followers of the Green Army observed a 'black day' as Babar and Co. were upstaged by co-hosts USA in a Super-Over thriller. The outcome of the Super Over encounter saw USA pull off one of the biggest upsets in the history of the World Cup. The co-hosts kickstarted their campaign with a win over Canada, who are also fighting with Pakistan for a place in the Super Eight stage of the ICC event.
After their seven-wicket defeat at the hands of the USA, the Canadian side led by Saad Bin Zafar overpowered Ireland by 12 runs in New York. Shreyas Movva and Nicholas Kirton played crucial knocks while Jeremy Gordon and Dillon Heyliger shared four wickets in the famous win. Group leaders India are followed by the USA and Canada while Pakistan are placed fourth on the points table of the ICC event. Can Pakistan bounce back with a win over Canada in New York?
T20 World Cup: How Pakistan can qualify with India from Group A
India will meet USA and Canada in its remaining games. Rohit and Co. are tipped to top Group A while Pakistan can finish second after back-to-back defeats. To remain in the hunt, Pakistan will have to beat Canada and Ireland. Since Pakistan can bridge the Net-Run-Rate gap with massive wins, the Green Army would require USA to register defeats in their remaining games to remain alive. If Pakistan win the last two games and USA record back-to-back defeats (with a total of 18 runs), Babar and Co. can join India from Group A for the Super Eight stage.
Here’s all you need to know about Pakistan’s must-win clash with Canada at T20 World Cup:
-Babar Azam has been embracing a lean patch in T20 World Cup since 2022.
-The powerplay run-rate of Pakistan is 5.41 - the lowest at T20 World Cup.
-Pakistan last suffered back-to-back defeats at T20 World Cup in 2022.
-Surpassing Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan, Aaron Johnson is striking the ball at 147.40 in powerplay.
T20 World Cup: Can Pakistan qualify for Super Eight after India defeat?
After defeating Pakistan in the blockbuster clash, Rohit Sharma's Team India will meet USA and Canada in their remaining games of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies. Rohit and Co. are expected to top Group A. India's arch-rivals Pakistan have lost back-to-back matches. However, Pakistan can finish second even after back-to-back defeats. To remain in the hunt for the Super 8 stage, Babar's Pakistan will have to beat Canada and Ireland. Interestingly, Pakistan can still bridge the Net-Run-Rate gap with massive wins. The former champions would also require the USA to register losses in the remaining games. If Pakistan win the last two games and USA suffer back-to-back defeats with a total of 18 runs, Pakistan can join India from Group A for the Super Eight stage.
Time for Pakistan to make notable changes? Afridi thinks so!
Former Pakistan skipper Afridi feels it's high time that the crestfallen side should come up with a formula at the T20 World Cup. Afridi batted for Salman Ali Agha's return in the lineup for the Canada clash. "I think now is the time for Gary Kirsten and Babar Azam to make some changes. I would like to see Salman Ali Agha come into the side in place of Usman Khan and Abrar Ahmed to come in for Shadab Khan," Afridi told ICC. He also feels Babar should make way for Fakhar at the top.
Shahid Afridi's bold suggestion for Babar Azam
Former captain Shahid Afridi wants Pakistan to make a few changes to the starting XI after the heartbreaking loss against India at the T20 World Cup. The former Pakistan skipper feels superstar Babar Azam should take the No.3 spot to accommodate Fakhar Zaman at the top of the order. Do you agree with Afridi?
How Shoaib Akhtar roasted Babar's Pakistan after loss to India
Legendary Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar showed no mercy on Babar's Pakistan side after India outplayed the Green Army in the epic low-scoring encounter of the T20 World Cup. "I think I should have a template text 'disappointed and hurt' automatically set to be posted," Akhtar said. "We should give credit to Pakistan, they tried their best to lose this game, I could not think any other way," Akhtar added. The Rawalpindi Express asserted that he already predicted the downfall of the Green Army against India. "It was run-a-ball, nobody asked you to hit and do anything stupid. Shocking, surprised, disappointed, but that was expected."
HT Poll - Can Pakistan bounce back in T20 World Cup with win over Canada?
Expect the unexpected from Pakistan in ICC events. Runners-up in the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup, Babar Azam’s Pakistan side suffered a shock defeat at the hands of co-hosts USA in their 2024 opener. Pakistan then lost the low-scoring encounter against India to make two defeats out of the first two games of the ICC event. Can Pakistan open its 2024 World Cup account with a win over Canada? We would like to know your thoughts!
Genius Bumrah breaks Pakistani hearts at T20 World Cup
Speedster Jasprit Bumrah produced another match-winning performance for India as Pakistan were upstaged by its arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup. Bumrah bowled Mohammad Rizwan (31) to stage a fightback for India. With Pakistan needing 21 runs from 12 balls with five wickets in hand, Bumrah bowled a match-changing penultimate over. He leaked three runs and bagged the crucial wicket of Iftikhar Ahmed. Bumrah fired 24 balls and bowled 15 dot balls. "We want him to be in that kind of mindset till the end of the World Cup. He's a genius with the ball," India skipper Rohit said after the match.
India edged Pakistan in low-scoring thriller!
Pakistan were eager to make amends when Babar and Co. squared off against India in the blockbuster Indo-Pak clash of the T20 World Cup 2024. Batting first in match No. 19 of the ICC event, India posted 119 in 19 overs. Rishabh Pant scored 42 off 31 balls while Axar Patel made 20 off 18 balls. In reply, India restricted Pakistan to 113-7 in 20 overs to hand Babar's men their second defeat of the 2024 event.
Can Babar Azam bounce back?
Babar Azam has failed to fire for Pakistan in T20 World Cups. The Pakistan skipper has an average of 20.11 since the start of the T20 World Cup. Babar has a strike rate of 97.31. The batting superstar of the Green Army has scored only 181 runs in nine innings. Babar's form is in focus as winless Pakistan are up against Canada in a must-win clash.
Let's check out the squads!
Canada: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Dilpreet Bajwa, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Dillon Heyliger, Saad Bin Zafar(c), Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Rayyan Pathan, Ravinderpal Singh.
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Saim Ayub, Azam Khan, Abbas Afridi.
Hello and welcome!
Babar Azam's Pakistan side is fighting for survival as the 2009 world champions are up against Canada in match No.22 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies. Pakistan will meet Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Pakistan's must-win T20 World Cup match against Canada is scheduled for start at 8:00 IST. The toss will take place in New York at 7:30 PM IST. Stay tuned for all the latest updates and live scores of the T20 World Cup encounter!