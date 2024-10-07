Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan score after 5 overs is 14/1
Pakistan at 14/1 after 5 overs
Pakistan at 10/1 after 4 overs
It's a Wicket. Saim Ayub is out and Pakistan at 8/1 after 3.4 overs
Pakistan at 5/0 after 3 overs
Saim Ayub smashed a Four on Chris Woakes bowling . Pakistan at 5/0 after 2.6 overs
Pakistan at 1/0 after 2 overs
Pakistan at 1/0 after 1 overs
England Playing XI
Pakistan Playing XI
Toss Update
Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day1) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024
Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test of England tour of Pakistan, 2024. Match will start on 07 Oct 2024 at 11:00 AM
Venue : Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
Pakistan squad -
Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed
England squad -
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir...Read More
Pakistan vs England Live Score:
Pakistan
Abdullah Shafique 8 (18)
Shan Masood 2 (2)
England
Chris Woakes 0/9 (3)
Pakistan vs England Live Score:
Pakistan
Shan Masood 2 (2)
Abdullah Shafique 4 (12)
England
Gus Atkinson 1/5 (2)
OUT! c Jamie Smith b Gus Atkinson.
Pakistan vs England Live Score:
Pakistan
Saim Ayub 4 (7)
Abdullah Shafique 1 (11)
England
Chris Woakes 0/5 (2)
Saim Ayub smashed a Four on Chris Woakes bowling . Pakistan at 5/0 after 2.6 overs
FOUR! What a way to get off the mark! Touch short and outside off, Saim Ayub rocks onto the back foot and cracks a drive through the covers.
Pakistan vs England Live Score:
Pakistan
Abdullah Shafique 1 (11)
Saim Ayub 0 (1)
England
Gus Atkinson 0/0 (1)
Pakistan vs England Live Score:
Pakistan
Saim Ayub 0 (1)
Abdullah Shafique 1 (5)
England
Chris Woakes 0/1 (1)
England (Playing XI) - Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (C), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (WK), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (C), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day1) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024
Pakistan vs England Match Details
1st Test (Day1) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024 between Pakistan and England to be held at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan at 11:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.