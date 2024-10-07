Explore
    Live

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan score after 5 overs is 14/1

    By hindustantimes.com
    Oct 7, 2024 10:53 AM IST
    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 14/1 after 5 overs, Abdullah Shafique at 8 runs and Shan Masood at 2 runs
    Key Events
    Pakistan vs England Live Score, 1st Test of England tour of Pakistan, 2024

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test of England tour of Pakistan, 2024. Match will start on 07 Oct 2024 at 11:00 AM
    Venue : Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

    Pakistan squad -
    Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed
    England squad -
    Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 7, 2024 10:53 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 14/1 after 5 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Abdullah Shafique 8 (18)
    Shan Masood 2 (2)
    England
    Chris Woakes 0/9 (3)

    Oct 7, 2024 10:49 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 10/1 after 4 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Shan Masood 2 (2)
    Abdullah Shafique 4 (12)
    England
    Gus Atkinson 1/5 (2)

    Oct 7, 2024 10:47 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Saim Ayub is out and Pakistan at 8/1 after 3.4 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: OUT! c Jamie Smith b Gus Atkinson.

    Oct 7, 2024 10:43 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 5/0 after 3 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Saim Ayub 4 (7)
    Abdullah Shafique 1 (11)
    England
    Chris Woakes 0/5 (2)

    Oct 7, 2024 10:43 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Saim Ayub smashed a Four on Chris Woakes bowling . Pakistan at 5/0 after 2.6 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: FOUR! What a way to get off the mark! Touch short and outside off, Saim Ayub rocks onto the back foot and cracks a drive through the covers.

    Oct 7, 2024 10:39 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 1/0 after 2 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Abdullah Shafique 1 (11)
    Saim Ayub 0 (1)
    England
    Gus Atkinson 0/0 (1)

    Oct 7, 2024 10:35 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 1/0 after 1 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Saim Ayub 0 (1)
    Abdullah Shafique 1 (5)
    England
    Chris Woakes 0/1 (1)

    Oct 7, 2024 10:07 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Scores: England Playing XI

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: England (Playing XI) - Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (C), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (WK), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.

    Oct 7, 2024 10:07 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Scores: Pakistan Playing XI

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan (Playing XI) - Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (C), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.

    Oct 7, 2024 10:06 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Toss Update

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat

    Oct 7, 2024 10:06 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day1) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024

    Pakistan vs England Match Details
    1st Test (Day1) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024 between Pakistan and England to be held at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan at 11:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

