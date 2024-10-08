Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan score after 97 overs is 360/4
- 30 Mins agoSaud Shakeel smashed a Four on Shoaib Bashir bowling . Pakistan at 360/4 after 96.6 overs
- 33 Mins agoNaseem Shah smashed a Six on Shoaib Bashir bowling . Pakistan at 355/4 after 96.2 overs
- 56 Mins agoNaseem Shah smashed a Four on Gus Atkinson bowling . Pakistan at 344/4 after 91.5 overs
Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day2) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024
Day 1 Highlights :
- Brydon Carse make his Test debut
- Referral 1 (11.2 ovs): S Masood against England (LBW) Successful (ENG: 3, PAK: 3)
- Pakistan 50/1 in 11.5 overs
- Drinks: Pakistan 56/1 in 13.0 overs
- 2nd wkt Partnership: 50 off 57 balls between A Shafique (27) and S Masood (22)
- S Masood Test fifty: 50 runs in 43 balls (6x4) (0x6)
- Pakistan 100/1 in 22.2 overs
- 2nd wkt Partnership: 100 off 118 balls between A Shafique (38) and S Masood (59)
- A Shafique Test fifty: 50 runs in 77 balls (5x4) (1x6)
- Lunch: Pakistan 122/1 in 25.0 overs
- Pakistan 150/1 in 32.0 overs
- 2nd wkt Partnership: 150 off 189 balls between A Shafique (57) and S Masood (92)
- S Masood 5th Test hundred: 100 runs in 102 balls (10x4) (2x6)
- Drinks: Pakistan 184/1 in 39.0 overs
- Referral 2 (42.1 ovs): England against S Masood (LBW) Unsuccessful (ENG: 2, PAK: 3)
- Pakistan 200/1 in 42.2 overs
- 2nd wkt Partnership: 200 off 244 balls between A Shafique (76) and S Masood (119)
- Tea: Pakistan 233/1 in 52.0 overs
- A Shafique 5th Test hundred: 100 runs in 165 balls (10x4) (2x6)
- Pakistan 250/1 in 55.1 overs
- 2nd wkt Partnership: 250 off 324 balls between A Shafique (97) and S Masood (148)
- S Masood Test : 150 runs in 166 balls (13x4) (2x6)
- Pakistan 300/3 in 75.4 overs
- New ball taken: Pakistan 308/3 in 81.0 overs
- 4th wkt Partnership: 50 off 113 balls between B Azam (25) and S Shakeel (26)
- Referral 3 (84.3 ovs): B Azam against England (LBW) Unsuccessful (ENG: 2, PAK: 2)
- Stumps: Pakistan 328/4 in 86.0 overs
Pakistan vs England Live Score: Saud Shakeel smashed a Four on Shoaib Bashir bowling . Pakistan at 360/4 after 96.6 overs
Pakistan vs England Live Score: FOUR! 7TH TEST FIFTY FOR SHAKEEL IN 13 MATCHES! A well-constructed innings by the left hander. Shoaib Bashir keeps bowling on a fuller length, on the stumps, Saud Shakeel predicts the length quite early, sits down and brings out the broom. Drags the sweep through square leg for a boundary.
Pakistan vs England Live Score: Naseem Shah smashed a Six on Shoaib Bashir bowling . Pakistan at 355/4 after 96.2 overs
Pakistan vs England Live Score: SIX! 350 up for Pakistan! Naseem Shah would surely have enjoyed that! Tossed up, full and turning on middle, Naseem Shah skips down the track, gets his bat underneath it properly, middles it and tonks it over long on for a six. Into the double figures is Naseem.
Pakistan vs England Live Score: Naseem Shah smashed a Four on Gus Atkinson bowling . Pakistan at 344/4 after 91.5 overs
Pakistan vs England Live Score: FOUR! Frustration continues for England here! First boundary of the day. Good length, outside off, Naseem Shah pushes at it and gets it past the point and gully gap for a boundary. A long chase for the two fielders from the inner ring but the ball wins the race.
Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day2) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024
Pakistan vs England Match Details
1st Test (Day2) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024 between Pakistan and England to be held at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan at 11:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.