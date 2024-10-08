Explore
Tuesday, Oct 8, 2024
New Delhi 29oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi290C
Tuesday, Oct 8, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan score after 97 overs is 360/4

    By hindustantimes.com
    Oct 8, 2024 11:23 AM IST
    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 360/4 after 97 overs, Saud Shakeel at 51 runs and Naseem Shah at 14 runs
    Key Events
    Pakistan vs England Live Score, 1st Test of England tour of Pakistan, 2024
    Pakistan vs England Live Score, 1st Test of England tour of Pakistan, 2024

    Day 1 Highlights :
    • Brydon Carse make his Test debut
    • Referral 1 (11.2 ovs): S Masood against England (LBW) Successful (ENG: 3, PAK: 3)
    • Pakistan 50/1 in 11.5 overs
    • Drinks: Pakistan 56/1 in 13.0 overs
    • 2nd wkt Partnership: 50 off 57 balls between A Shafique (27) and S Masood (22)
    • S Masood Test fifty: 50 runs in 43 balls (6x4) (0x6)
    • Pakistan 100/1 in 22.2 overs
    • 2nd wkt Partnership: 100 off 118 balls between A Shafique (38) and S Masood (59)
    • A Shafique Test fifty: 50 runs in 77 balls (5x4) (1x6)
    • Lunch: Pakistan 122/1 in 25.0 overs
    • Pakistan 150/1 in 32.0 overs
    • 2nd wkt Partnership: 150 off 189 balls between A Shafique (57) and S Masood (92)
    • S Masood 5th Test hundred: 100 runs in 102 balls (10x4) (2x6)
    • Drinks: Pakistan 184/1 in 39.0 overs
    • Referral 2 (42.1 ovs): England against S Masood (LBW) Unsuccessful (ENG: 2, PAK: 3)
    • Pakistan 200/1 in 42.2 overs
    • 2nd wkt Partnership: 200 off 244 balls between A Shafique (76) and S Masood (119)
    • Tea: Pakistan 233/1 in 52.0 overs
    • A Shafique 5th Test hundred: 100 runs in 165 balls (10x4) (2x6)
    • Pakistan 250/1 in 55.1 overs
    • 2nd wkt Partnership: 250 off 324 balls between A Shafique (97) and S Masood (148)
    • S Masood Test : 150 runs in 166 balls (13x4) (2x6)
    • Pakistan 300/3 in 75.4 overs
    • New ball taken: Pakistan 308/3 in 81.0 overs
    • 4th wkt Partnership: 50 off 113 balls between B Azam (25) and S Shakeel (26)
    • Referral 3 (84.3 ovs): B Azam against England (LBW) Unsuccessful (ENG: 2, PAK: 2)
    • Stumps: Pakistan 328/4 in 86.0 overs
    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 8, 2024 11:23 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 360/4 after 97 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Saud Shakeel 51 (96)
    Naseem Shah 14 (45)
    England
    Shoaib Bashir 0/83 (20)

    Oct 8, 2024 11:23 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Saud Shakeel smashed a Four on Shoaib Bashir bowling . Pakistan at 360/4 after 96.6 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: FOUR! 7TH TEST FIFTY FOR SHAKEEL IN 13 MATCHES! A well-constructed innings by the left hander. Shoaib Bashir keeps bowling on a fuller length, on the stumps, Saud Shakeel predicts the length quite early, sits down and brings out the broom. Drags the sweep through square leg for a boundary.

    Oct 8, 2024 11:20 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Naseem Shah smashed a Six on Shoaib Bashir bowling . Pakistan at 355/4 after 96.2 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: SIX! 350 up for Pakistan! Naseem Shah would surely have enjoyed that! Tossed up, full and turning on middle, Naseem Shah skips down the track, gets his bat underneath it properly, middles it and tonks it over long on for a six. Into the double figures is Naseem.

    Oct 8, 2024 11:18 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 349/4 after 96 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Saud Shakeel 47 (95)
    Naseem Shah 7 (40)
    England
    Gus Atkinson 2/84 (20)

    Oct 8, 2024 11:11 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 348/4 after 95 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Saud Shakeel 47 (94)
    Naseem Shah 6 (35)
    England
    Shoaib Bashir 0/72 (19)

    Oct 8, 2024 11:07 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 346/4 after 94 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Naseem Shah 6 (33)
    Saud Shakeel 46 (90)
    England
    Gus Atkinson 2/83 (19)

    Oct 8, 2024 11:02 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 346/4 after 93 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Saud Shakeel 46 (90)
    Naseem Shah 6 (27)
    England
    Chris Woakes 1/63 (19)

    Oct 8, 2024 10:57 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 344/4 after 92 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Naseem Shah 6 (27)
    Saud Shakeel 44 (84)
    England
    Gus Atkinson 2/83 (18)

    Oct 8, 2024 10:57 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Naseem Shah smashed a Four on Gus Atkinson bowling . Pakistan at 344/4 after 91.5 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: FOUR! Frustration continues for England here! First boundary of the day. Good length, outside off, Naseem Shah pushes at it and gets it past the point and gully gap for a boundary. A long chase for the two fielders from the inner ring but the ball wins the race.

    Oct 8, 2024 10:52 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 339/4 after 91 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Saud Shakeel 44 (84)
    Naseem Shah 2 (21)
    England
    Chris Woakes 1/61 (18)

    Oct 8, 2024 10:48 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 337/4 after 90 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Naseem Shah 1 (17)
    Saud Shakeel 43 (82)
    England
    Gus Atkinson 2/78 (17)

    Oct 8, 2024 10:43 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 334/4 after 89 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Naseem Shah 1 (16)
    Saud Shakeel 40 (77)
    England
    Chris Woakes 1/59 (17)

    Oct 8, 2024 10:39 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 333/4 after 88 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Naseem Shah 1 (11)
    Saud Shakeel 39 (76)
    England
    Gus Atkinson 2/75 (16)

    Oct 8, 2024 10:34 AM IST

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 328/4 after 87 overs

    Pakistan vs England Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Naseem Shah 0 (9)
    Saud Shakeel 35 (72)
    England
    Chris Woakes 1/58 (16)

    Oct 8, 2024 10:06 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day2) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024

    Pakistan vs England Match Details
    1st Test (Day2) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024 between Pakistan and England to be held at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan at 11:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    Load More
    News cricket Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan score after 97 overs is 360/4
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes