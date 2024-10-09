Explore
    Live

    Pakistan vs England Live Score: 1st Test (Day 3) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024 to start at 11:00 AM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Oct 9, 2024 10:06 AM IST
    Pakistan vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day 3) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024. Match will start at 11:00 AM
    Day 2 Highlights :
    • S Shakeel 7th Test fifty: 51 runs in 96 balls (6x4) (0x6)
    • Pakistan 350/4 in 96.2 overs
    • Drinks: Pakistan 363/4 in 99.0 overs
    • 5th wkt Partnership: 50 off 75 balls between S Shakeel (26) and N Shah (25)
    • Lunch: Pakistan 397/6 in 112.0 overs
    • Pakistan 401/6 in 112.1 overs
    • Pakistan 450/6 in 124.4 overs
    • Drinks: Pakistan 450/7 in 125.2 overs
    • S Agha Test fifty: 50 runs in 71 balls (5x4) (2x6)
    • Pakistan 500/8 in 135.0 overs
    • 9th wkt Partnership: 50 off 53 balls between S Agha (37) and S Afridi (13)
    • Tea: Pakistan 515/8 in 138.0 overs
    • S Agha 3rd Test hundred: 100 runs in 108 balls (10x4) (3x6)
    • Pakistan 550/9 in 146.3 overs
    • Innings Break: Pakistan 556/10 in 149.0 overs
    • Drinks: England 43/1 in 10.0 overs
    • 2nd wkt Partnership: 50 off 70 balls between Z Crawley (33) and J Root (19)
    • Z Crawley 16th Test fifty: 50 runs in 55 balls (10x4) (0x6)
    • Stumps: England 96/1 in 20.0 overs
    Follow all the updates here:
    Pakistan vs England Match Details
    1st Test (Day3) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024 between Pakistan and England to be held at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan at 11:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    © 2024 HindustanTimes