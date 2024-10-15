Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
Pakistan vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test of England tour of Pakistan, 2024. Match will start on 15 Oct 2024 at 10:30 AM
Venue : Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
Pakistan squad -
Abdullah Shafique, Muhammad Hurraira, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Aamer Jamal, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood
England squad -
Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson, Jack Leach, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Rehan Ahmed, Shoaib Bashir
Pakistan vs England Live Score: England (Playing XI) - Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C) (In for Chris Woakes), Jamie Smith (WK), Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts (In for Gus Atkinson), Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.
Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan (Playing XI) - Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood(C), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(WK), Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood.
Pakistan vs England Live Score: Toss Update
Pakistan vs England Match Details
2nd Test (Day1) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024 between Pakistan and England to be held at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan at 10:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.