Pakistan vs England Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 2) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024 to start at 10:30 AM

Oct 16, 2024 9:43 AM IST
Pakistan vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day 2) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024. Match will start at 10:30 AM
Pakistan vs England Live Score, 2nd Test of England tour of Pakistan, 2024
Day 1 Highlights :
- Kamran Ghulam makes his TEST debut for Pakistan
- Drinks: Pakistan 42/2 in 15.0 overs
- Pakistan 52/2 in 19.2 overs
- 3rd wkt Partnership: 50 off 85 balls between S Ayub (26) and K Ghulam (24)
- Lunch: Pakistan 79/2 in 29.0 overs
- S Ayub 3rd Test fifty: 50 runs in 97 balls (3x4) (0x6)
- Pakistan 100/2 in 37.6 overs
- K Ghulam Test fifty: 50 runs in 104 balls (2x4) (1x6)
- 3rd wkt Partnership: 101 off 206 balls between S Ayub (48) and K Ghulam (52)
- Drinks: Pakistan 131/2 in 47.0 overs
- Pakistan 150/2 in 50.4 overs
- Tea: Pakistan 173/3 in 57.0 overs
- K Ghulam dropped on 79 by B Duckett in 63.4 overs
- Pakistan 200/4 in 68.4 overs
- Drinks: Pakistan 208/4 in 73.0 overs
- K Ghulam maiden Test hundred: 102 runs in 192 balls (9x4) (1x6)
- Referral 1 (78.1 ovs): ENG against M Rizwan (Caught) Unsuccessful (PAK: 3, ENG: 2)
- 5th wkt Partnership: 50 off 108 balls between K Ghulam (24) and M Rizwan (26)
- New ball taken: Pakistan 239/4 in 80.1 overs
- Pakistan 250/5 in 86.1 overs
- Stumps: Pakistan 259/5 in 90.0 overs
Follow all the updates here:
Pakistan vs England Match Details
2nd Test (Day2) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024 between Pakistan and England to be held at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan at 10:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.