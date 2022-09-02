Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live Score, Asia Cup 2022: Hong Kong win toss, opt to bowl
Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: It's a do-or-die encounter for Pakistan, who'll be locking horns against Hong Kong at the Asia Cup on Friday evening. The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium from 7:30pm IST onwards. Both the teams are heading into the contest after enduring defeats against India, who became the first team from Group A to advance to the Super Four. The winner of the contest will take the vacant fourth spot at the Super Four stage. Catch the LIVE updates of PAK vs HKG, Asia Cup 2022 LIVE score updates:
Fri, 02 Sep 2022 07:03 PM
PAK vs HKG LIVE score updates: Playing XIs
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani
Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan(c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Scott McKechnie(w), Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar
Fri, 02 Sep 2022 07:01 PM
PAK vs HKG LIVE score updates: Hong Kong win toss
Hong Kong win toss and opt to bowl.
Fri, 02 Sep 2022 06:44 PM
PAK vs HKG LIVE updates: Pitch report by Pakistan legend Wasim Akram
"This pitch hasn't changed in the last 35-odd years. It looks slightly wet, I had a word with the groundsman who said it's not wet but it's the colour of the clay itself. That's why it's dark. In the beginning, the ball will definitely skid here. This is a pitch where the batters should go straight. The batsmen should take their time, get their eyes and play their shots. The bowlers should try to hit the stumps every time."
Fri, 02 Sep 2022 06:42 PM
PAK vs HKG LIVE updates: An interesting trivia
Ahead of the encounter, we would like to share a small trivia with our readers. The Hong Kong squad assembled for Asia Cup 2022 has at least five Pakistan-born players.
Fri, 02 Sep 2022 06:34 PM
PAK vs HKG LIVE updates: Will Pakistan play Naseem Shah
In case Pakistan don't want to risk Naseem Shah, considering the Super 4 and the possible matches against India, they can give Mohammad Hasnain a go in the clash against Hong Kong.
Fri, 02 Sep 2022 06:20 PM
PAK vs HKG LIVE updates: What to expect
The weather as usual is hot and humid.
Last time when Hong Kong won the toss against India, they opted to field first. It'll be interesting to see if they do the same again this time, if the toss goes in their favour.
Pakistan, on the other hand, will also look to bat first and pile a big total if they win the toss. They didn't have a great outing with the bat in their previous encounter and will use the opportunity to help their batters get back some rhythm.
Fri, 02 Sep 2022 06:08 PM
PAK vs HKG LIVE updates: Update on Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
Pakistan pacers Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah had suffered cramps in the encounter against India. As per reports, the duo didn't train for two days but are now match fit and in all likelihood will be in the XI against Hong Kong.
Fri, 02 Sep 2022 05:56 PM
Asia Cup 2022 LIVE updates: What happened in Hong Kong's previous encounter?
Hong Kong, on the other hand, also faced a 40-run defeat against India in their previous encounter but they will be pumped with confidence, after putting a spirited fight.
For Hong Kong the main concern is their lackluster bowling, something which can hurt them whey they face the number one batter in T20Is - Babar Azam.
Fri, 02 Sep 2022 05:39 PM
Asia Cup 2022 LIVE updates: What happened in Pakistan's previous match
Pakistan kicked-off their campaign against India, which they lost by five wickets. However, if we remove the outcome and focus on the match, it was nail-biting contest between the two sides. The batters failed to do much with the bat and were bundled out on 147, but it was their bowlers, who ensured Pakistan remain in the contest until the final over. Eventually, Hardik Pandya wrapped up the show with a six as India chased down the total in 19.4 overs.
Fri, 02 Sep 2022 05:30 PM
Asia Cup 2022, PAK vs HKG LIVE updates: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Asia Cup encounter between Pakistan and Hong Kong at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The match starts at 7:30 pm IST and the toss will take place half and hour before. Stay tuned for further updates!