Pakistan vs Nepal Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Babar and Co. look to extend supremacy, Nepal eye early upset

Pakistan vs Nepal Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam-led Pakistan will hope to continue the good run as they kick-off Asia Cup 2023 against minnows Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Pakistan are currently the ranked one side and will enter the contest as favourites. Their skipper Babar, along with Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, and Imam-ul-Haq will be leading the batting front. Nepal will face another stern test against the pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah. Catch the live updates of Pakistan vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023:

Pakistan vs Nepal Live Score, Asia Cup 2023(AFP)