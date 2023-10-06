Pakistan vs Netherlands live streaming, World Cup 2023: When, where and how to watch PAK vs NED on TV and online

Pakistan vs Netherlands live streaming, World Cup 2023: After a big start to the 50-over tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad where defending champions England took on New Zealand, Pakistan are all set to kick off their campaign against Netherlands, a side who made it through the qualifiers for the World Cup. This will be Pakistan first official match on Indian soil since the 2016 T20 World Cup and first in the format in over a decade. But as threatning they seemed about a month ago, at the start of the Asia Cup campaign, chinks in Pakistan's line-up have been exposed as the tea continue to fret over the absence of injured Naseem Shah. Much will depend on the senior batters in Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan while bowling hopes will reside on Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf. This will Pakistan's first ever World Cup meeting with Netherlands in 20 years, having faced them only twice before the tournament with wins in both.

Here are the live streaming details of Pakistan vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023 match:

When is Pakistan vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup match?

Pakistan vs Netherlands live streaming, World Cup 2023(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Pakistan vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup match will be played on Friday.

Where is Pakistan vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup match being played?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the Pakistan vs Netherlands ODI World Cup match start?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup match will start at 2 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 1.30 PM.

Which TV channel will broadcast Pakistan vs Netherlands ODI World Cup match in India?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup match will broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Netherlands ODI World Cup match for free?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup match will live stream for free on Disney+Hotstar on mobile. You can also follow the live score and updates here at hindustantimes.com.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON