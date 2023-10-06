Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cricket / Pakistan vs Netherlands live streaming, World Cup 2023: When, where and how to watch PAK vs NED on TV and online

Pakistan vs Netherlands live streaming, World Cup 2023: When, where and how to watch PAK vs NED on TV and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 06, 2023 10:50 AM IST

Pakistan vs Netherlands, World Cup 2023: Get to know all the live streaming details for the second match of the 50-over tournament in India

Pakistan vs Netherlands live streaming, World Cup 2023: After a big start to the 50-over tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad where defending champions England took on New Zealand, Pakistan are all set to kick off their campaign against Netherlands, a side who made it through the qualifiers for the World Cup. This will be Pakistan first official match on Indian soil since the 2016 T20 World Cup and first in the format in over a decade. But as threatning they seemed about a month ago, at the start of the Asia Cup campaign, chinks in Pakistan's line-up have been exposed as the tea continue to fret over the absence of injured Naseem Shah. Much will depend on the senior batters in Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan while bowling hopes will reside on Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf. This will Pakistan's first ever World Cup meeting with Netherlands in 20 years, having faced them only twice before the tournament with wins in both.

Here are the live streaming details of Pakistan vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023 match:

When is Pakistan vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup match?

Pakistan vs Netherlands live streaming, World Cup 2023(AP)

The Pakistan vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup match will be played on Friday.

Where is Pakistan vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup match being played?

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The Pakistan vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the Pakistan vs Netherlands ODI World Cup match start?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup match will start at 2 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 1.30 PM.

Which TV channel will broadcast Pakistan vs Netherlands ODI World Cup match in India?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup match will broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Netherlands ODI World Cup match for free?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup match will live stream for free on Disney+Hotstar on mobile. You can also follow the live score and updates here at hindustantimes.com.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, and Live score along with Asian Games 2023 Live Updates , World Cup Schedule and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
pakistan cricket team Netherlands world cup
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP