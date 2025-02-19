Champions Trophy 2025, PAK vs NZ LIVE Score: Pakistan's title defence begins as mini-World Cup returns after 8 years

Champions Trophy 2025, PAK vs NZ LIVE Score: It's back! It has been a long eight years since spectators last got to watch the ICC Champions Trophy, and there has been plenty and more that has transpired in international white-ball cricket ever since. A couple of ODI World Cups, a glut of T20I World Cups, captaincy shifts, personnel changes – the landscape of the sport is not the same as it was in 2017. Pakistan are ready to defend their crown as victors of the Champions Trophy after all this time, and on this occasion get to defend it at home, as a major ICC tournament heads to Pakistan for the first time in 30 years....Read More

The tournament begins with Pakistan the hosts participating in the match that will start it all, taking on New Zealand in Lahore as they get the group stages started. The pair will have a third match in just about two weeks, having faced off a couple of times in the recently-concluded Tri-Nation series, a preparatory event not just for the teams, but also for the venues as they look to get everything in order ahead of this crucial tournament. New Zealand beat Pakistan on both occasions in the series, including handily in the finals, which will present ominous signs for the hosts – but it's about peaking at the right time, and against a Kiwi team that finds itself battling against a lengthening injury list like many other teams in the tournament, the hosts will fancy their chances.

New Zealand are always a threat in tournaments such as these, showing that consistency and solid cricket can be such a difference-maker in the face of teams that can be volatile and have peaks and troughs. However, while Mitchell Santner's team has plenty of threats throughout the order, injuries to Lockie Ferguson and Ben Sears, as well as Rachin Ravindra’s freak head injury, mean that they are slightly short-staffed, especially on the bowling front. Don't write them off, though: the Kiwis love pulling off upsets that you can't really call upsets, and somewhat derailing Pakistan's all-important home campaign would just be typical of the Black Caps.

What do the hosts have in store for us? For starters, expect tracks in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi that will be an absolute dream to bat on. No country in world cricket has seen more 300+ scores being scores in the last 5 years, and while the Test team has asked for turners recently, the same is not true for Mohammad Rizwan's ODI unit. Expect a lot of runs through the tournament, which will make for a thrilling tournament after a couple of low-scoring editions in England the last couple of times. The Champions Trophy must return with a bang, and this is one way to do it.

From the team itself, the major player missing through injury (and every team in the tournament seems to have at least one of those) is opener Saim Ayub, who in his short ODI career so far has shown extreme promise at the top of the order. His non-availability means Babar Azam has been promoted to the top of the order, as he looks for his first ODI century since May 2023. Babar needs runs under his belt quickly, too, as the pressure mounts on him to produce after a quiet couple of years, with criticisms growing louder and louder. Pakistan's positives from the tri-series lie in their middle order batting, with Rizwan and Salman Agha looking in solid touch, and pace bowling, with both Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah looking in good touch, and Haris Rauf the kind of player who always seems to produce his best in these big tournaments. But for Pakistan, it might well be the batting that makes it or breaks it.

The Champions Trophy begins today with this match-up, and it's true that a loss could spell curtains for either team – will Pakistan be the ones to produce the result, or can New Zealand make this important game a sour memory for Pakistan cricket fans?