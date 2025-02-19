Explore
    Live

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand score after 3 overs is 17/0

    By hindustantimes.com
    Feb 19, 2025 2:47 PM IST
    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 17/0 after 3 overs, Will Young at 8 runs and Devon Conway at 9 runs
    Key Events
    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score, Match 1 of ICC Champions Trophy, 2025
    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score, Match 1 of ICC Champions Trophy, 2025

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of ICC Champions Trophy, 2025. Match will start on 19 Feb 2025 at 02:30 PM
    Venue : National Stadium, Karachi

    Pakistan squad -
    Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Kamran Ghulam, Khushdil Shah, Salman Agha, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi
    New Zealand squad -
    Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Will O Rourke    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 19, 2025 2:47 PM IST

    New Zealand at 17/0 after 3 overs

    New Zealand
    New Zealand
    Will Young 8 (10)
    Devon Conway 9 (8)
    Pakistan
    Shaheen Afridi 0/12 (2)

    Feb 19, 2025 2:43 PM IST

    New Zealand at 8/0 after 2 overs

    New Zealand
    New Zealand
    Devon Conway 4 (6)
    Will Young 4 (6)
    Pakistan
    Naseem Shah 0/5 (1)

    Feb 19, 2025 2:36 PM IST

    New Zealand at 3/0 after 1 overs

    New Zealand
    New Zealand
    Devon Conway 0 (4)
    Will Young 3 (2)
    Pakistan
    Shaheen Afridi 0/3 (1)

    Feb 19, 2025 2:06 PM IST

    New Zealand Playing XI

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand (Playing XI) - Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (WK), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Will O Rourke.

    Feb 19, 2025 1:32 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of ICC Champions Trophy, 2025

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Details
    Match 1 of ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 between Pakistan and New Zealand to be held at National Stadium, Karachi at 02:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand score after 3 overs is 17/0
