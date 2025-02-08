Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 1st ODI Tri-Series: Champions Trophy prep in focus as three-nation series returns

Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 1st ODI Tri-Series: In an era where triangular international series have all but faded into history, Pakistan is set to host a rare edition featuring New Zealand and South Africa. A format once synonymous with thrilling multi-team contests, the ODI tri-series is now an anomaly. The last time Pakistan staged such an event was in 2004, and globally, ODI tri-series have been absent since 2019. Given its uniqueness, this competition stands out as the only tri-nation series in the current Future Tours Programme (FTP)....Read More

However, this tri-series will not follow the traditional format of multiple rounds before the final. Instead, it has been condensed to a single round of fixtures before a summit clash. The scheduling constraints are evident, squeezed between South Africa’s SA20 league and the Champions Trophy.

But it is the latter event, Pakistan’s first major ICC tournament on home soil in nearly three decades, that provides the true significance of this series. For all three teams, it presents a crucial opportunity to fine-tune their strategies in similar conditions ahead of the marquee event.

Among the three participating teams, South Africa will be the most affected by absences, with key players unavailable due to SA20 commitments and injuries. In contrast, Pakistan and New Zealand have brought near full-strength squads, almost identical to those named for the Champions Trophy. Their clash in the tournament opener in Lahore carries added weight, given that they will also face off in the first game of the Champions Trophy, albeit in Karachi.

Both teams arrive at this series following contrasting recent ODI fortunes. Pakistan has enjoyed a dominant run, winning each of their last three ODI series. On the other hand, New Zealand’s recent struggles in the format have been evident, particularly in the subcontinent, where they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Sri Lanka. However, Pakistan’s advantage in home conditions may be balanced by the fact that New Zealand has played extensively in the country over the last two years. Since December 2022, they have participated in two Tests, eight ODIs, and ten T20Is across four series, albeit often with weakened squads.

The tri-series provides an invaluable platform for both teams to refine their combinations, particularly in the bowling department. New Zealand’s squad boasts a balanced mix of seam and spin options, with Mitchell Santner leading a slow-bowling unit that includes Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell, and Glenn Phillips. Their pace arsenal is even more formidable, featuring no fewer than six fast bowlers, giving them a versatile attack suited for various conditions.

Pakistan, meanwhile, appears to have revealed its strategy by opting for a seam-heavy attack, with only one specialist spinner complemented by part-timer Salman Ali Agha. A key experiment in their batting lineup will see Fakhar Zaman opening alongside Babar Azam, a combination the selectors are keen to test before finalizing the Champions Trophy squad. With February 11 marking the deadline for any squad alterations, this series carries significant importance for Pakistan beyond just winning matches.

The upcoming matches may not possess the grandeur of past ODI tri-series, but they offer something even more valuable – momentum and clarity ahead of the Champions Trophy. With each team seeking to maximize their preparation time in Pakistan’s conditions, this tri-series is a crucial stepping stone toward one of the biggest prizes in ODI cricket.