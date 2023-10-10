Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Fakhar Zaman to be dropped; SL aim to break 7-0 jinx

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023 Match No.8: The wounds from the Asia Cup might still be fresh for Pakistan. Sri Lanka knocked them out of the tournament by winning a virtual semi-final to set up a final against India that ended up being the most one-sided match in the latter's favour. That was not the only time Sri Lanka caused pain to Pakistan. Dasun Shanaka's men had beaten Pakistan in the final to win the Asia Cup for the sixth time last year. It would be an understatement to say that Babar Azam and Co have had their share of difficulties in recent times against Sri Lanka in crunch games.

We are in bigger territory now. It is the World Cup. And in World Cups, the situation is entirely different. Pakistan have never lost to Sri Lanka in an ODI World Cup game. They have a 7-0 record against Sri Lanka. The only time Sri Lanka did not have an ‘L’ beside their name in a World Cup match against Pakistan was when their encounter in the last edition was washed out without a ball being bowled.

Although it is a group game these two Asian giants have their own history to rewrite, their own score to settle. The action will unfold place at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad today (October 10). Pakistan have already started to get a home away from home feel at Hyderabad. They have been practising and playing at this venue for the last couple of weeks. Both of their warm-up matches were here and so was their World Cup 2023 opener against the Netherlands.

Babar would hope for a much better show from his players than what they dished out against the Netherlands. Their top-order was blown away and it needed a crucial fourth-wicket stand between Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel to get to safety.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, got off to a disastrous start with the ball. They conceded the highest total in World Cup history as South Africa broke multiple records to give their World Cup campaign a dream start. Kusal Mendis, however, made sure all was not lost for Sri Lanka. The way he came firing in the powerplay and created a record or two himself to give a major scare to South Africa augurs well for Sri Lanka.