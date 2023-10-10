Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Fakhar Zaman to be dropped; SL aim to break 7-0 jinx
- Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023 Match No.8: Follow PAK vs SL live scorecard and updates in Hyderabad.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023 Match No.8: The wounds from the Asia Cup might still be fresh for Pakistan. Sri Lanka knocked them out of the tournament by winning a virtual semi-final to set up a final against India that ended up being the most one-sided match in the latter's favour. That was not the only time Sri Lanka caused pain to Pakistan. Dasun Shanaka's men had beaten Pakistan in the final to win the Asia Cup for the sixth time last year. It would be an understatement to say that Babar Azam and Co have had their share of difficulties in recent times against Sri Lanka in crunch games.
We are in bigger territory now. It is the World Cup. And in World Cups, the situation is entirely different. Pakistan have never lost to Sri Lanka in an ODI World Cup game. They have a 7-0 record against Sri Lanka. The only time Sri Lanka did not have an ‘L’ beside their name in a World Cup match against Pakistan was when their encounter in the last edition was washed out without a ball being bowled.
Although it is a group game these two Asian giants have their own history to rewrite, their own score to settle. The action will unfold place at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad today (October 10). Pakistan have already started to get a home away from home feel at Hyderabad. They have been practising and playing at this venue for the last couple of weeks. Both of their warm-up matches were here and so was their World Cup 2023 opener against the Netherlands.
Babar would hope for a much better show from his players than what they dished out against the Netherlands. Their top-order was blown away and it needed a crucial fourth-wicket stand between Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel to get to safety.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, got off to a disastrous start with the ball. They conceded the highest total in World Cup history as South Africa broke multiple records to give their World Cup campaign a dream start. Kusal Mendis, however, made sure all was not lost for Sri Lanka. The way he came firing in the powerplay and created a record or two himself to give a major scare to South Africa augurs well for Sri Lanka.
- Tue, 10 Oct 2023 12:20 PM
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Dream 11 Prediction
The form of openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq would be the biggest concern for Pakistan heading to their second World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka today. Fakhar's highest score in the last 10 50-over matches that he has played is 30. Imam, on the other hand, has only one half-century to show for in his 8 innings. Abdullah Shafique is likely to come in for Fakhar Zaman
Here is Pakistan's Dream 11 prediction for their World Cup match against Sri Lanka
Imam Ul Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali.
- Tue, 10 Oct 2023 12:07 PM
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: Players to watch out for
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: If we talk about big names and world beaters, Pakistan outdo Sri Lanka handsomely. The presence of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi is more than enough to strike fear into the opposition. Add Haris Rauf, and Imam-ul-Haq to the mix, you have a formidable unit that can beat any team in the world. Remember, Pakistan were the No.1-ranked ODI side not too long ago.
But trust Sri Lanka to always punch above their weight. The blistering form that Kusal Mendis is in is sure to give a lot of confidence to the Sri Lankan team management. Charith Asalanka has been doing exceedingly well at No.5. The problem for Sri Lanka has been their misfiring opening combination and the venomless bowling attack.
Here are the 10 players who can change the outcome of this match.
Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana.
- Tue, 10 Oct 2023 11:57 AM
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: PAK vs SL match predictions
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: On the head-to-head record in World Cups - Sri Lanka have never beaten Pakistan in the history of ODI World Cup - and man-to-man player comparison, Pakistan do appear to have an upper hand but as Sri Lanka have shown time and again, they know how to rise to the occasion. It is a difficult choice but we would be tilt towards Pakistan as far as match predictions for this crucial World Cup encounter is concerned.
- Tue, 10 Oct 2023 11:50 AM
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: Important match
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match no.8 of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. Pakistan and Sri Lanka have gotten off to contrasting starts in this tournament. Pakistan, despite a stutter, beat the Netherlands quite comfortably in the end while the Sri Lankan bowlers were taken to the cleaners by South Africa.