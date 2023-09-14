Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 4, Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch PAK vs SL on TV and online in USA
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 4, Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details and match timing in USA
Sri Lanka will face off Pakistan in their Super 4 match in Asia Cup 2023 on Thursday. The match between the two teams is a virtual knockout as the winner will storm into the final while the losing side will be ousted from the tournament.
With India already qualified for the final, fans will be hoping for Pakistan's win on Thursday as it will set up the title clash between the arch rivals. Babar Azam-led side were badly exposed in their batting in the match against India. Given the high stakes, they would look to fill their loopholes and emerge victorious in the do-or-die clash against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, injury to star pacer Naseem Shah is a big blow to Pakistan.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka will have the advantage of playing in home conditions in front of local crowd. Moreover, the Dasun Shanka-led team has performed better than Pakistan in the tournament thus far. All eyes will be on Dunith Wellalage who had delivered an exceptional all-round performance in the previous match.
ALSO READ| 'You point fingers at each other after such losses, that too vs India': Ramiz Raja's hard-hitting message to Babar's men
Here are the live streaming details:-
When will the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match be played?
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be played on Thursday, September 14, 2023.
Where will the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match be played?
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be played at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
What time will the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match be telecast in USA?
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be telecast at 5:30 am ET (2:30 am PT) in USA.
Where can I watch the live stream of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match in USA?
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be streamed live on Willow TV. Live streaming will also be available on ESPN+ and Disney Bundle.