Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 4, Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch PAK vs SL on TV and online in USA

Sri Lanka will face off Pakistan in their Super 4 match in Asia Cup 2023 on Thursday. The match between the two teams is a virtual knockout as the winner will storm into the final while the losing side will be ousted from the tournament.

Dasun Shanaka, Babar Azam(AFP/AP)

With India already qualified for the final, fans will be hoping for Pakistan's win on Thursday as it will set up the title clash between the arch rivals. Babar Azam-led side were badly exposed in their batting in the match against India. Given the high stakes, they would look to fill their loopholes and emerge victorious in the do-or-die clash against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, injury to star pacer Naseem Shah is a big blow to Pakistan.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka will have the advantage of playing in home conditions in front of local crowd. Moreover, the Dasun Shanka-led team has performed better than Pakistan in the tournament thus far. All eyes will be on Dunith Wellalage who had delivered an exceptional all-round performance in the previous match.

Here are the live streaming details:-

When will the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match be played?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be played on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match be played?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be played at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

What time will the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match be telecast in USA?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be telecast at 5:30 am ET (2:30 am PT) in USA.

Where can I watch the live stream of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match in USA?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be streamed live on Willow TV. Live streaming will also be available on ESPN+ and Disney Bundle.