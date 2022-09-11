Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka T20 Live Streaming Asia Cup 2022 Final: When and where to watch PAK vs SL live online and on TV

A resurgent Sri Lanka could stunningly add to their five Asia Cup titles when they take on Pakistan in the final of the 2022 tournament on Sunday. Sri Lanka had started off by being thrashed by Afghanistan and that, coupled with their recent struggles to remain competitive in international cricket, had led to many ruling them out of contention for even making the Super 4. And yet, they have gone on to beat Bangladesh and even seven-time champions India en route to the final. Sri Lanka's last title came in 2014. Encouragingly for them, they beat Pakistan in the final Super 4 match that turned out to be a dress rehearsal of sorts for the final.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pakistan, on the other hand, are targeting their third Asia Cup title and their first in a decade. They might draw solace from the fact that they had benched two of their key players namely Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah against Sri Lanka. But that doesn't take away the fact that they failed miserably against an inexperienced but spirited Sri Lanka team in the final Super 4 match they played against each other. Their middle order collapsed like a house of cards as their highest run getter in the tournament, Mohammad Rizwan fell early .For the two-time champions, captain Babar Azam's underperformance in Asia Cup is also a big worry.

ALSO READ | 'At the present moment, I have played more than he has…': Sourav Ganguly opens up on being compared to Virat Kohli

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pakistan have entered the final mainly on the back of anchor innings by Mohammad Rizwan in most matches, while the likes of Mohammad Nawaz. Shadab Khan and Asif Ali played around him. Their pace bowlers Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain have also helped their case, with swing, good line and length resulting in wickets for the team. In the final, they would field their best combination and hope that their seasoned players including captain Azam come up with match winning performances.

For Sri Lanka, they would have to better their all-round performance in the last match as Pakistan's team combination will be stronger this time, due to the entry of key players. Going into the final, both teams look strong and past records won't make much difference as the best team on the D-day will claim the title.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are the live streaming details of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match:

When will Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on Sunday, September 11, 2022

Where will Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match start?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select HD channels.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match?

The live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON