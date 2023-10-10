Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023 Match 7: PAK vs SL head-to-head record and form guide

Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in ODI 8 of the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023, in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The Babar Azam-led side began their campaign on a positive note, defeating Netherlands by 81 runs in their opener. Defending a target of 287 runs, Pakistan bowled out Netherlands for 205 in 41 overs as Haris Rauf took three wickets. Meanwhile, Hassan Ali scalped two dismissals.

Initially, half-centuries by Saud Shakeel (68) and Muhammad Rizwan (68) saw Pakistan post 286 in 49 overs. Pakistan will be hoping for a better display from captain Babar, who was dismissed cheaply for five off 18 balls.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have plenty to think about, after crashing to a huge 102-run defeat against South Africa in their World Cup opener. The Lankans were outplayed in every department, getting bowled out for 326 in 44.5 overs, in their chase of 429 runs. Charith Asalanka (79), Kusal Mendis (76) and Dasun Shanaka (68) got gritty half-centuries, but it proved to be not enough.

Initially, Sri Lanka's bowling department were overpowered by the brilliance of Rassie van der Dussen (108), Aiden Markram (106 and Quinton de Kock (100). Dilshan Madushanka managed to take two wickets.

Head-to-head

In terms of head-to-head, both sides have faced each other in 156 ODIs, with Pakistan winning 92 times and Sri Lanka claiming 59 victories.

Head-to-head in ODI World Cup

In ODI World Cup, both sides have faced each other in eight matches, with Pakistan coming out on top seven times and one match has ended with no result.

Form guide (Last five matches)

Pakistan: W-L-L-W-W

Sri Lanka: L-L-W-L-W

Did you know?

Pakistan have won eight of their last nine ODI matches vs Sri Lanka.

