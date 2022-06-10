Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Highlights
cricket

Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Highlights

Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd ODI Highlights: Pakistan are leading 2-0 in the three-match ODI series after winning the 2nd ODI.
PAK vs WI 2nd ODI Live Score: Pakistani skipper Babar Azam, left, and his West Indies counterpart Nicholas Pooran (AP)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 04:57 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd ODI Highlights: West Indies stumbled against left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz as Pakistan recorded a thumping 120-run victory in the second ODI on Friday. On a slow wicket where the ball gripped and spun, Nawaz recorded career-best figures of 4-18 to bowl out the West Indies for 155 with more than 17 overs to spare. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (77) and Imam-ul-Haq (72) continued their sublime batting form and scored half centuries before Akeal Hosein bagged 3-52 to restrict the home team to 275-8.

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

West Indies XI: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Hayden Walsh Jr., Romario Shepherd.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
pakistan cricket team west indies cricket
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP