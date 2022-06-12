Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Follow Live updates from Multan
cricket

Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Follow Live updates from Multan

Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live score: Follow Live score of the third ODI between Pakistan and the West Indies from Multan here. 
Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live score:(PCB)
Published on Jun 12, 2022 05:05 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Score: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat in the third and final one-day international against the West Indies on Sunday. Pakistan, which is on the verge of a clean sweep after winning the first two contests, awarded an ODI debut to fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani and rested Shaheen Shah Afridi. Paceman Hasan Ali returned to the squad after getting dropped from the second game and replaced Haris Rauf. West Indies dropped Brandon King after the batsman struggled against Pakistan's bowlers in the first two games and also rested fast bowlers Alzarri Joseph and Anderson Phillip.

West Indies: Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Wasim Jr

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
pakistan babar azam india vs west indies england vs west indies west indies
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP