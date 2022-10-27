Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: ZIM win toss, opt to bat against PAK

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe win toss and opt to bat against Pakistan in the Super 12 encounter at the T20 World Cup in Perth on Thursday. Pakistan make one change as Wasim comes in place of Asif Ali. Meanwhile, after enduring a tough four-wicket defeat, Babar Azam's Pakistan will eye for their first win against Zimbabwe. Pakistan had lost their previous match against India, which was a nail biting affair. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, were saved by rain and shared points with South Africa. Catch the LIVE updates of PAK vs ZIM, T20 World Cup: