Pakistani-origin cricketer Junaid Zafar Khan dies after collapsing during match in Adelaide

Junaid Zafar Khan, a Pakistani-origin cricketer, tragically passed away after collapsing during a local match in Adelaide last Saturday. When the incident occurred, the 40-something-year-old was representing the Old Concordians Cricket Club in a match against Prince Alfred Old Collegians at Concordia College Oval. Generic cricket image(Getty Images)

Khan, who moved to Adelaide from Pakistan in 2013 to work in the IT industry, had fielded for 40 overs and batted for seven before collapsing around 4pm local time, with temperatures still soaring above 40 degrees Celsius. South Australia had been enduring a heatwave, with the Bureau of Meteorology reporting temperatures of 41.7°C at the time of the incident.

The match continued despite the extreme heat, but according to the Adelaide Turf Cricket Association rules, games are usually cancelled when temperatures exceed 42°C. Special measures are in place for games played in conditions up to 40°C, including additional breaks for players to hydrate and cool down.

Khan’s club, Old Concordians Cricket Club, released a statement expressing deep sorrow at his passing. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of a valued member of the Old Concordians Cricket Club, who tragically suffered a medical episode while playing on the Concordia College oval today," the statement read. "Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he sadly did not survive. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time."

Despite paramedics’ attempts to revive Khan, including performing CPR, he could not be saved. Fellow club member Hasan Anjum remembered him fondly as “extremely smart, sharp, and savvy.” Anjum added, “He always liked to have a laugh, he always had something to say to cheer people up. It's a huge loss, he was destined for very big things in his life.”

The Islamic Society of South Australia president, Ahmed Zreika, also extended his condolences to Khan’s family. “At this stage, there’s no official confirmation on the cause of his passing, and it’s important to let medical professionals do their job rather than speculate,” he said.