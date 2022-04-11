Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Pakistan's axed opening batsman set to play T20 match against India in July this year
cricket

Pakistan's axed opening batsman set to play T20 match against India in July this year

With India scheduled to travel to England later this year, there is a high possibility that an opening batsman, who has been axed from Pakistan's international cricket team, might come face to face against Rohit Sharma's side.
Shan Masood is set to play against Rohit Sharma-led Indian team in a warm-up game. (Getty Images)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 02:27 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

With India scheduled to travel to England later this year, there is a high possibility that an opening batsman, who has been axed from Pakistan's international cricket team, might come face to face against Rohit Sharma's side. Team India will be touring England to play the pending Test match from last year, along with three ODIs and three T20Is. However, as part of two practice games, India will play Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire on July 1 and 3 respectively. Derbyshire on Monday, posted a tweet, informing about the warm-up tie and released a statement highlighting two very prominent international cricketers who will be part of the home team.

"India will travel to The Incora County Ground to face Derbyshire in a Twenty20 Tour Fixture on Friday 1 July," Derbyshire shared in a press release. "The number-one ranked T20 side in the world will continue their ICC Twenty20 World Cup preparations against a Derbyshire side, which includes the likes of Pakistan international, Shan Masood, and former Sri Lanka fast bowler, Suranga Lakmal."

RELATED STORIES

In all probability, Masood will be available for the clash as Pakistan are currently not scheduled for any international assignment during the same window. During the end of the month, Babar Azam's Pakistan will play the Netherlands in an ODI series before flying to Sri Lanka for three ODIs and two Tests.

Masood last represented Pakistan in a Test match against New Zealand in January of 2021 while his previous ODI dates back to March of 2019. He has been playing the PSL and in the recently-concluded edition, Masood scored 478 runs for Multan Sultans at an average of 38.83 and a strike-rate of 138.15. Last week, making his debut for Derbyshire coached by former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur, Masood scored fine knocks of 91 and 62 against Middlesex at Lord’s in a County Championship Division 2 match.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rohit sharma india vs england shan masood
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP