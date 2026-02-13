Pakistan's Azam Khan unveils eye-popping 20kg transformation before PSL 11 return: 'Haven't felt this lighter'

Azam’s latest social media update took the internet by storm after he shared a picture of himself looking completely unrecognisable following a 20kg weight loss. He captioned the post: “20kgs down. Haven't felt lighter in years, more to go.”

Pakistan 's out-of-favour wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan has undergone a dramatic fitness transformation ahead of the 11th season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The power-hitter was signed for PKR 3.25 crore at the inaugural PSL auction earlier this week.

This is not the first time Azam, the son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, has undergone such a transformation. Having faced body shaming since the start of his career, he shed 30kg in 2021 after spending nearly a year at Pakistan’s National Cricket Academy. There, he focused heavily on fitness, particularly aerobic training and structured gym sessions, along with a disciplined diet.

ALSO READ: Chastened by mini collapses, India approach Colombo wary of multi-pronged Pakistan spin threat

Following back-to-back underwhelming PSL seasons, Azam bounced back to finish as the 10th-highest run-getter in the 2022 edition. During that phase, he also made his international debut and secured contracts in the CPL with Barbados Royals and in the ILT20 with Desert Vipers.

“People will always judge me because my father has played for Pakistan, but it's not my fault I was born into his house,” Azam told ESPNCricinfo in a 2023 interview. “After I got my chance in the PSL, people criticised me because I was overweight and said my body was not suited for elite-level cricket.”

Overall, Azam has featured in 61 PSL matches, representing Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United. He has amassed 1,206 runs at an impressive strike rate of 143.40. Behind the stumps, he has taken 27 catches and effected seven stumpings. He will now represent Karachi Kings in the upcoming PSL season.

The squad also includes veteran Australian batter David Warner, who was acquired for PKR 7.9 crore. He captained the side in PSL 10, scoring 368 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 153.97. Pakistan’s T20I captain Salman Ali Agha, previously with Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United, was bought by the Kings for PKR 5.85 crore.

Earlier, the franchise retained Hasan Ali (Platinum), Mohammad Abbas Afridi (Diamond), Khushdil Shah (Gold), and Saad Baig (Emerging).