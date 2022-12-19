Pakistan's Azhar Ali joins Sourav Ganguly, Don Bradman in unwanted list during PAK VS ENG 3rd Test at Karachi

Former Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali bid farewell to international cricket on Monday as the premier batter played his final innings for the Babar Azam-led side in the third and final Test against England at the Karachi National Stadium. One of Pakistan's most successful batters in the longest and oldest format of the game, Azhar had confirmed that he will retire from Test cricket after the conclusion of the Karachi encounter against the Ben Stokes-led side.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After missing out on a half-century in the 1st innings, Azhar was dismissed for a duck in Pakistan's second essay at Karachi. In a Test match where youngster Rehan Ahmed scripted history, ex-Pakistan skipper Azhar had an anticlimactic finish to his impressive Test career as the veteran batter was dismissed for a duck. However, Azhar was given a guard of honour by his Pakistani teammates and England players also congratulated the former Pakistan skipper on a fabulous Test career.

ALSO READ: Watch: England and Pakistan win hearts with awe-inspiring gestures after Azhar Ali finishes Test career with a duck

Interestingly, Azhar has joined the likes of Don Bradman, Sourav Ganguly, Ian Bell and Shivnarine Chanderpaul in an unwanted list. Pakistan's Azhar is among the five players (with 6000-plus Test runs) to have scored a duck in the final innings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It has been a great honour and privilege for me to represent my country at the highest level. Deciding on when to call it a day is always tough, but, after contemplating deeply, I realised that this is the right time for me to retire from Test cricket," Azhar said in a statement.

Azhar featured in 96 Test matches for Pakistan. The 37-year-old made his Test debut against Australia at Lord's in 2010. The former Pakistan skipper amassed 7142 runs in 97 Test matches for the Asian giants. Azhar slammed 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries in his glittering Test career.

“I retire from international cricket as a fulfilled cricketer who ticked most of the goals he had set for himself. Not many cricketers go on to lead their countries, and that I was able to captain Pakistan is a matter of great pride for me. From being a kid who started as a leg-spinner to becoming a mainstay in the Test batting line-up, I had the loveliest moments of my life that I will cherish forever,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON