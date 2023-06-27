Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Pakistan's full schedule for ICC World Cup 2023: Venues and dates of all matches

Pakistan's full schedule for ICC World Cup 2023: Venues and dates of all matches

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 27, 2023 01:05 PM IST

Pakistan will play their first match on October 6 against Qualifier 1 in Hyderabad. Their next match is at the same venue against the second Qualifier.

There would be nothing sweeter for Pakistan than to grab a World Cup victory on Indian soil. Pakistan's triumph in the 1992 edition held in Australia and New Zealand remains their only title at the 50-over world event. Six years on from their victory in the Champions Trophy over India in 2017, and 14 years since their T20 World Cup win, they will feel they are due an ICC trophy.

Pakistan's players Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan(AFP)

Babar Azam’s men have gone from strength to strength in the last World Cup cycle, boasting of perhaps the most dangerous pace bowling attack heading to this World Cup, and a lot of stability in their batting thanks to the talismanic Azam.

Pakistan has always had the talent, but struggled to put the pieces together — and this might be their most talented team since that of the early 90s, but they will want more than just words to show for that.

Pakistan will play their first match on October 6 against Qualifier 1 in Hyderabad. Their next match is at the same venue against the second Qualifier.

Pakistan's full schedule for 2023 World Cup

October 6: Pakistan vs Qualifier 1 at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad

October 12: Pakistan vs Qualifier 2 at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad

October 15: Pakistan vs India at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

October 20: Pakistan vs Australia at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

October 23: Pakistan vs Afghanistan at Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

October 27: Pakistan vs South Africa at Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

October 31: Pakistan vs Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata

November 4: Pakistan vs New Zealand at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

November 12: Pakistan vs England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
pakistan cricket world cup
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP