Pakistan's resistance shelves two-tier WTC; ICC plan for a 12-team cycle starting from 2027

The idea of a two-tier Test championship looks to be shelved, with the ICC instead moving towards a 12-team World Test Championship (WTC) cycle from 2027, according to a report by PTI. Mohammed Siraj celebrates a wicket with his teammates.(AP)

In simple terms, that would finally bring all 12 full members, including Afghanistan, Ireland, and Zimbabwe, into the WTC fold, rather than keeping three Test-playing nations outside the main competition as is the case now.

Why the two-tier WTC plan has stalled

A special assessment group, chaired by former New Zealand batter Roger Twose, had explored a promotion-relegation structure of Test cricket. But when the proposal came up at the ICC’s recent quarterly meeting in Dubai, it did not find enough backing among the member boards.

The strongest resistance is understood to have come from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the West Indies, and Bangladesh, all of whom were likely to start in the proposed second tier. Officials from some of the other boards were also wary, fearing the financial and cricketing consequences if a traditionally strong side suffered a bad run and slipped out of the top division.

“There was a discussion on the two-tier system, but certain members were not convinced about the model, and it felt that a 12-team system should be tried out because it gives more chances for teams to play against each other,” a source familiar with the deliberations was quoted by PTI.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chair Richard Thompson had earlier voiced similar concerns in an interview, wondering what it would mean for England if a poor stretch saw them drop into Division Two and lose marquee series against India and Australia.

An associated suggestion that India, England, and Australia could financially support lower-tier teams in a two-division system also found little traction.

ODI Super League revival talks

Alongside the WTC debate, the ICC is also looking at reviving the ODI league structure to restore context to 50-over cricket. The previous 13-team ODI Super League, used for qualification to the 2023 World Cup, was scrapped after that tournament.

Officials believe there is still a strong appetite for the 50-over format at ICC events, but bilateral ODIs need a clear framework and stakes. A revived league with details such as the number of teams and scheduling windows still to be worked out is back on the agenda.

“The reaction and reach of the ICC ODI events tell that there is still a place for 50-over cricket. Just what we need to give some context to it, and ensure that top teams and players are involved,” an ICC source told as quoted by PTI.