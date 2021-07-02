'Disappointed at my exclusion from England tour, don't know what issues they have with seniors': Pakistan's Wahab Riaz

Senior Pakistan left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz made no attempts at hiding at disappointments after being ignored for the England and West Indies tours despite his ‘recent performances’ in the PSL. Riaz led the Peshawar Zalmi to the final where they lost to Multan Sultans. The 36-year-old was also the second-highest wicket taker of PSL 2021 with 18 scalps to his name.

"Obviously, I am disappointed at my exclusion from the England and WI tours after my recent performances,” Riaz told reporters in Lahore.

The left-arm seamer who represented Pakistan in three ODI World Cups – 2011, 2015 and 2019 – said questions must be asked to the selection committee as he believes whoever performs should get a chance to play for Pakistan.

Also Read | 'This second-string Indian team coming here is an insult to Sri Lanka cricket'

“Criteria of selection is a question for the selection committee but I think whoever performs well should be selected. They might have their reasons but as a senior performer I am disappointed at missing out," he added.

The 36-year-old, who has played 27 Tests, 91 ODIs and 36 T20Is for Pakistan with 237 wickets across formats, said he has no clue about the ‘issues’ the current selection committee headed by Muhammad Wasim and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq have with senior players.

"I don't know exactly what issue people have with senior players. Perhaps youngsters listen to what is told to them, while seniors always have their own say in matters and you have to convince them," he said.

Riaz, who is the PSL’s highest wicket taker – 94 wickets in 67 matches – by some distance, still harbours dreams of making it to the Pakistan squad for the T20 World Cup slated to be held in UAE and Oman in October this year.

"I have not given up hope of playing in the World T20 this year and I think senior players as long as they are fit and performing should be considered for selection," he said.

Pakistan are slated to play three ODIs and as many T20Is in England before traveling to West Indies.