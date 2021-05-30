‘Pant could be X-factor’: Aakash Chopra agrees with Dravid, explains why India have 'great opportunity’ to beat England

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has agreed with former captain Rahul Dravid on India’s chances of defeating England in the upcoming Test series. The Virat Kohli-led side will be travelling to the United Kingdom to play New Zealand in the World Test Championship final in Southampton. Later in the month of August, Team India is scheduled to play a 5-match Test series against the hosts.

Rahul Dravid, who led India to a 1-0 victory in England in 2007, had said that India probably have their best chance of winning a series in England and predicted a 3-2 scoreline in the visitor’s favour. Chopra, while speaking in his latest YouTube video, echoed the same sentiments while answering a fan’s question.

“I definitely agree, who will not agree with Rahul bhai. There is weight in what he has said, whenever India goes out these days, it is their best chance. To be fair, the chances had become less in Australia because of so many injuries but we won there as well. If you can win there with half a team, hardly eleven players who could be fielded, then to defeat England in England, I think this is a great opportunity,” said Chopra.

The conditions in England will be challenging and Chopra has opined that a strong batting show from the visitors may help them dominate Joe Root & Co in their own backyard.

“There is strength in the batting, the fast bowling is good and the spinners are doing well. I think if we can bat well, we will be fine. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara - the Indian batting will be dependent on these four pillars,” said Chopra.

“Rishabh Pant could be the X-factor. You can play with five bowlers by including Jadeja, so I do agree that this is perhaps the best opportunity for India to win in England,” he signed off.