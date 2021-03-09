'Pant smashing century, while Buttler is in hotel room isn't right': Hussain says England rotated players at wrong time

Former England captain Nasser Hussain once again questioned the implementation of the controversial players' rotation policy by the England & Wales Cricket Board and said that rotating players in the middle of an away series against India was not the right time. England suffered a harrowing 3-1 series defeat against the Virat Kohli-led Indian team after losing the 4th Test by an innings and 25 runs.

Writing in a column for the Daily Mail, Hussain said that he understands the reasons behind the policy, but questioned the manner it was implemented.

"England's biggest problem has not been selection or rest and rotation. It is a schedule that has given them 17 Tests, iconic tours of India and Australia, the Twenty20 World Cup and two IPLs in little more than a year. That is ridiculous," Hussain wrote.

"So I agree with and understand the ECB looking after their players. They have a duty of care to them and they have done the right thing in having a policy that considers their mental health.

"But the issue is when you rotate and, as I've said before, this would not have been the time to rotate for me. In golfing terms, a Test series in India is one of your majors. England did not give themselves the best chance to compete by rotating now," he added.

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler was rested as part of the policy from the 4th Test. In the same match, India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant slammed a ton.

"Rishabh Pant smashing it all around Ahmedabad while Jos Buttler — an England player capable of doing the same thing — is sitting in a hotel room in the same city, being rested ahead of the white-ball matches, just doesn't look right," Hussain said.

"Don't get me wrong. Every reason a player has missed any part of this winter's cricket has been a very valid one. But every decision you make as a player has repercussions down the line. They do have to take responsibility for their decisions," Hussain said.

