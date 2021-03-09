'Get rid of excuses': India coach Ravi Shastri reveals what captain Virat Kohli wanted from his team

India head coach Ravi Shastri has produced the goods for Team India in terms of results since he took over the reins from Anil Kumble. Shastri has the best record amongst all Team India head coaches, and under his reign, India recently won the Test series against Australia and England, despite going 1-0 down early on in the series.

In a recent interaction with the media, after India defeated England in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad, Shastri said that one of the things that he has learned since becoming the head coach is the importance of man-management.

"I didn't know what to expect when I first took up the job. But what I have learnt in last six years, I haven't in the past 35 years (as a player and commentator).

"Man management is the most important thing. More important is to understand human behaviour, their instincts, mind-sets. How someone reacts to failure, how someone reacts to success, when to talk, whom to talk and whom not to talk.

Shastri also explained what India captain Virat Kohli wanted from the team after he was given the leadership duties.

"Virat wanted work ethic, fitness, high fielding standards and trust within the system and also get rid of excuses that this is not right and that went wrong etc etc," he revealed.

Shastri on Sunday criticised the ICC for changing the qualification criteria for the World Test Championship final, saying the world governing body needs to stop "shifting goalposts".

"If you ask me about first cycle, please don't shift the goalpost. I am sitting at home because of COVID-19 in the month of October with more points than any other team, 360 apparently (having won three series and lost one). A week later without knowing some rule comes that we are going to go (move) into the percentage system and we go (slip) from number one to three (in points table)," said Shastri while taking a dig at ICC.

"Fine that's because of countries not wanting to travel, countries that are in the red zone. All acceptable and fine.

"I want to understand the logic because now it's like "What's the way forward for me?" Sitting 60 to 70 points ahead, I am told, now you have to go to Australia and what you have to do? You have to beat Australia. Now how many teams in last 10 years have beaten Australia?"

"If you don't beat Australia, you come back home and you have to then beat England 4-0 and get close to 500 points and you still don't qualify? So we have had to dig deep and go down every hole and we have earned our stripes to be in the biggest of the them all - the World Test Championship final," he concluded.

