'Get rid of excuses': India coach Ravi Shastri reveals what captain Virat Kohli wanted from his team
India head coach Ravi Shastri has produced the goods for Team India in terms of results since he took over the reins from Anil Kumble. Shastri has the best record amongst all Team India head coaches, and under his reign, India recently won the Test series against Australia and England, despite going 1-0 down early on in the series.
In a recent interaction with the media, after India defeated England in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad, Shastri said that one of the things that he has learned since becoming the head coach is the importance of man-management.
Also read: Sehwag's epic commentary leaves Sachin, Yuvraj in splits
"I didn't know what to expect when I first took up the job. But what I have learnt in last six years, I haven't in the past 35 years (as a player and commentator).
"Man management is the most important thing. More important is to understand human behaviour, their instincts, mind-sets. How someone reacts to failure, how someone reacts to success, when to talk, whom to talk and whom not to talk.
Shastri also explained what India captain Virat Kohli wanted from the team after he was given the leadership duties.
"Virat wanted work ethic, fitness, high fielding standards and trust within the system and also get rid of excuses that this is not right and that went wrong etc etc," he revealed.
Shastri on Sunday criticised the ICC for changing the qualification criteria for the World Test Championship final, saying the world governing body needs to stop "shifting goalposts".
"If you ask me about first cycle, please don't shift the goalpost. I am sitting at home because of COVID-19 in the month of October with more points than any other team, 360 apparently (having won three series and lost one). A week later without knowing some rule comes that we are going to go (move) into the percentage system and we go (slip) from number one to three (in points table)," said Shastri while taking a dig at ICC.
"Fine that's because of countries not wanting to travel, countries that are in the red zone. All acceptable and fine.
"I want to understand the logic because now it's like "What's the way forward for me?" Sitting 60 to 70 points ahead, I am told, now you have to go to Australia and what you have to do? You have to beat Australia. Now how many teams in last 10 years have beaten Australia?"
"If you don't beat Australia, you come back home and you have to then beat England 4-0 and get close to 500 points and you still don't qualify? So we have had to dig deep and go down every hole and we have earned our stripes to be in the biggest of the them all - the World Test Championship final," he concluded.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
You can't belong to team if you don’t perform your best everyday: Jhulan Goswami
- Jhulan Goswami claimed 4 for 42 to set up India’s nine-wicket win over South Africa in the second ODI, helping the side level the five-match series 1-1.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Option to skip IPL never on table, can’t ignore financial advantages: Buttler
- The British media grilled Buttler on players in all likelihood skipping the Test series against New Zealand starting June 2 if their franchises get to the play-offs starting in last week of May.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia to reschedule South Africa tour 'as soon as possible'
- Cricket Australia interim Chief Executive Hockley said the "first step" to mending the board's relationship with Cricket South Africa was to come to a resolution with revised dates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shaw breaks Dhoni and Kohli's record with unbeaten 185 in Vijay Hazare Trophy
- Shaw achieved the feat when he hammered an unbeaten 185 off 123 balls against Saurashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandya bowls full tilt with tweaked action, Dhawan may be benched for T20Is
- Hardik Pandya has started bowling full tilt at the nets with a slightly tweaked action, while Shikhar Dhawan is unlikely to get any game in the five-match T20 series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
INDW vs SAW, 2nd ODI: Action through images
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'After Gavaskar, haven't seen a better Indian Test opening batsman than Sehwag'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Road Safety World Series: Sachin plays a classic straight drive in nets- WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Hazare Trophy: UP beat Delhi by 46 runs to reach semi-final
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
INDW vs SAW, 2nd ODI: Smriti Mandhana slams fifty, sets world record
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shaw storm puts Mumbai into semis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Bet none of our players will leave IPL because they miss their wife or kids'
- Geoffrey Boycott feels the ECB should dock money should players give precedence to IPL than playing for England.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali climbs to second, Mandhana remains at 7th
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Even Azharuddin went through a similar phase': Former coach on Gill's struggle
- India vs England: Gill's roller-coaster form reminds the ex coach of former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I am sure he will be back, scoring runs at the WTC final': Deep Dasgupta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox