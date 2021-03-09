'This is our god, who is still not giving up on cricket': Sehwag's epic commentary leaves Sachin, Yuvraj in splits
The Road Safety World Series has given fans around the world a chance to see their favourite cricketers of yesteryears in action. Especially for Indian cricket fans, they have the opportunity to see three of their biggest cricketers of all time – Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh in action.
The trio, who are part of the Indian Legends, will face England Legends in Match 9 on Tuesday and ahead of fixture, the three former India batsmen were spotted in a jovial mood. In a video uploaded by Sachin Tendulkar, the former India captain could be seen getting some treatment to his left forearm, but if there was any nervousness, it was negated by Sehwag, who was constantly chatting up with his former India opening partner.
"Here's our god, who is still not giving up on cricket. Getting injections one after the other, and will play in the match," Sehwag said in the video forcing the onlookers to break into laughter. Sehwag then turned to Yuvraj Singh and asked him, "Any suggestions, Yuvraj Singh?," to which the former India all-rounder replied: "Dekh bhai, tu sher hai toh woh hai Babbar Sher", a proverb which means, 'if you think you're ahead, he's one step further."
Also read: Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar use IPL as launchpad for Test career
Sehwag, who was also recording the footage, then finally turned to Tendulkar, asking him for his opinion, to which the leading run-scorer in world cricket quipped: "Does anyone even get a chance to express their opinion in front of you?"
"That's the aim," Tendulkar added when asked whether he will be fit to take the field against England Legends on Tuesday.
The Road Safety Series which is continuing from where it left off last season – when it was called off midway due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Upon resumption this year, The India Legends capped off an emphatic win against Bangladesh Legends, sealing victory by 10 wickets. Chasing 110 to win, Sehwag and Tendulkar rolled back the years by putting on 114 runs in 10.1 overs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NZ skipper Williamson out of Bangladesh series with elbow injury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Our god still not giving up on cricket': Sehwag leaves Sachin, Yuvraj in splits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar use IPL as launchpad for Test career
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'In my time, we had Sehwag, Yuvraj, Dhoni': Ganguly hails 'game-changer' Pant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mithali-led India eye comeback against South Africa
- Mithali Raj-led hosts eye a comeback post an eight wicket loss in the opener on Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
If CSK reaches final, it might be bit different: Sam Curran on NZ Test series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England cricket's leadership power lies with Morgan, not Root: Vaughan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India-New Zealand World Test Championship final in Southampton: Ganguly
- Southampton, with a five-star facility inside the stadium, will make it easier for both the ICC and the England and Wales Cricket Board to create a bio-bubble for the two teams.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India women's team to play one-off Test against England
- It will be India women's first game in the longest format of the game since November 2014 when the Indian players took on South Africa.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
T20I dilemmas: Tough calls between Dhawan and Rahul, Chahar and Bhuvneshwar
- India vs England: The Indian team management faces a problem of plenty going into the five T20I against England starting Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ton-up Padikkal sends message to selectors as Karnataka thrash Kerala
- Padikkal sent a strong message to the national selectors before England ODIs as he slammed his fourth consecutive List A ton.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Priyank Panchal's century takes Gujarat to semi-finals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Southampton's Ageas Bowl to host ICC WTC final between India and New Zealand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India wins without him as well': Ganguly hails bench strength, lauds Dravid
- The rise of youngsters has been instrumental in India registering back-to-back Test series wins, and for that Ganguly reckons, Dravid has had an immense role to play.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World T20, Ashes loom for Australia after disappointing season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox