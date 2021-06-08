'Done well in all conditions, he will be India's key in WTC final': Parthiv Patel on Mohammed Shami

The World Test Championship final against New Zealand on June 18 will provide India the first opportunity to field their best and the most balanced bowling attack after more than two years. With both spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja fit and a fresh Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah back in the side, there are high chances that these five bowlers will lead India’s charge against Kane Williamson’s side. Keeping that in mind, former India wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel said, Shami will hold the key.

Shami, who his on his third full tour to England, will be India captain Virat Kohli’s main weapon in the WTC final, feels Parthiv.

“I think Mohammad Shami holds the key to the Indian bowling attack. Yes, Bumrah and Ishant Sharma have been bowling and preparing well, but I think Mohammad Shami is key. The way he has been bowling in England and he has done really well in all conditions,” Parthiv said in Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

Mohammed Shami’s numbers in England

Shami has played 8 Tests in England so far – 3 in 2014 and all 5 Tests in 2018. The right-arm seamer struggled in his first tour to England, picking up only 5 wickets at an average of 73.

Shami was, however, one of India’s best bowlers in their last tour to England. Shami picked up 16 wickets in 5 matches in 2018.

Parthiv backs Pujara to be India’s best bet with the bat

While talking about India’s batting, Parthiv put his money No.3 Cheteshwar Pujara. The right-hander did not have the best of times in the home series against England, scoring only one fifty in 4 Tests but his experience and solid technique against the moving ball, makes him one of the mainstays of India’s batting unit.

Parthiv said Pujara can be the ideal man to resurrect the innings if India’s loses early wickets in the WTC final.

“I will back Cheteshwar Pujara to get the highest scorer title in this Test match. If India has to win, you have to keep Pujara for your No.3 – if India loses early wickets. If he goes on to bat for 3-4 hours in this Test match, I think India will be in a very good position. So, I am backing Pujara to be the highest run scorer in this Test match,” he said.

When asked about his pick as the winner, Parthiv backed the Virat Kohli-led side.

“I will put cricketing logic aside and I will back India to win this Test match,” he said.

The WTC final will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18.