Sanjay Manjrekar uses same Tamil movie reference to answer R Ashwin's meme on Twitter

Ravichandran Ashwin and Sanjay Manjrekar have kept Netizens busy with their witty arguments on Twitter referring to a famous Tamil movie ‘Anniyan’ or ‘Aparichith.’ A day after Ashwin responded to Manjrekar’s comments about the India off-spinner still being some distance away from the all-time great tag with a hilarious meme, the former India batsman used the reference of the same movie to answer Ashwin.

Manjrekar, while suggesting that his ‘straightforward cricketing assessment’ created a ‘fuss’ tweeted: “Also Chaari, my heart aches to see simple, straightforward, cricketing assessments kick up a fuss these days.”

Also Chaari, my heart aches to see simple, straightforward, cricketing assessments kick up a fuss these days😂😂😂 https://t.co/7r7SNqpQq3 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 8, 2021





That the former India batsman also used the 2005 blockbuster movie’s reference to keep the argument going, is what pleased Twitteratis more.

Manjrekar responded after Ashwin had used a dialogue from the famous Tamil movie to leave fans in splits. "Apdi Solladha Da Chaari, Manasellam Valikirdhu," his tweet read.

When translated into English, the dialogue can be read as: "Don't say things like that, it hurts."

However, it all started when Manjrekar during a discussion on Ashwin with former Australia captain Ian Chappell on ESPNCricinfo refused to give an all-time tag to the India off-spinner. Mannrekar’s comments drew a lot of reactions on Twitter which prompted the renowned broadcaster to post further explanation.

Manjrekar took the names of Don Bradman, Garry Sobers, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli to give ‘examples’ of all-time greats, while adding that Ashwin is ‘not quite there yet.’

"All-time great' is the highest praise and acknowledgement given to a cricketer. Cricketers like Don Bradman, Sobers, Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Virat, etc are all-time greats in my book. With due respect, Ashwin is not quite there as an all-time great yet.

#AllTimeGreatExplained," Manjrekar had tweeted on Sunday.

Ashwin, who is currently in England as part of the Indian Test squad for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand followed by a five-match Test series against the hosts, has taken 409 wickets in 78 Tests at an average of 24.69, including 30 five-wicket hauls and seven 10-wicket hauls. He is also India's fourth-highest wicket-taker in the longest format.

Ashwin also has five Test hundreds to his name and scores at an average of 27.95.