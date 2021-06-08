Home / Cricket / 'It hurts': Ashwin responds to Manjrekar's 'all-time great' remark with hilarious meme from Tamil movie
'It hurts': Ashwin responds to Manjrekar's 'all-time great' remark with hilarious meme from Tamil movie

  • Ashwin, who is known for his hilarious remarks on Twitter, retweeted Manjrekar's tweet and posted a famous dialogue from a popular Tamil movie 'Aparachith'.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 08, 2021 10:05 AM IST

India off-spinner R Ashwin showcased his humorous side when he responded to former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar's 'all-time great' remark on Twitter. Manjrekar, in an interaction a couple of days ago, had argued that he has a problem with Ashwin being included in the category of 'all-time greats'.

Manjrekar's words had come during a discussion on India off-spinner with former Australia captain Ian Chappell on ESPNCricinfo. The social media was quick to express their views on Manjrekar's opinion which led to the cricketer-turned-commentator posting further explanation on Twitter.

"All-time great' is the highest praise and acknowledgment given to a cricketer. Cricketers like Don Bradman, Sobers, Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Virat, etc are all-time greats in my book. With due respect, Ashwin is not quite there as an all-time great yet. #AllTimeGreatExplained," Manjrekar had tweeted on Sunday.


Ashwin, who is known for his hilarious tweets, retweeted Manjrekar's tweet and posted a famous dialogue from a popular Tamil movie 'Anniyan' or 'Aparachith'.

"Apdi Solladha Da Chaari, Manasellam Valikirdhu," his tweet read.

When translated into English, the dialogue can be read as: "Don't say things like that, it hurts."

Ashwin has taken 409 wickets in 78 Tests at an average of 24.69, including 30 five-wicket hauls and seven 10-wicket hauls. He is also India's fourth-highest wicket-taker in the longest format.

(With ANI inputs)

