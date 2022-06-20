'It's not necessary to hit the ball out of stadium': Ex-IND WK questions Pant's batting tactics after flop show vs SA

The fifth and deciding T20I between India and South Africa was abandoned due to rain in Bangalore, with the series ending level at 2-2. Both teams shared honours after the last game was called off with only 3.3 overs of play possible. India captain Rishabh Pant, who was named the skipper after a last-minute injury to KL Rahul, said there are a lot of positives to take from the assignment but underlined his personal form as well. (Also Read | 'I walked up to Siraj and he had tears rolling down his cheeks': Paine recalls controversial India vs Australia Test)

The 24-year-old Pant made his debut as India captain but managed scores of just 29, 5, 6 and 17. Notably, Pant, who is known for his fearless batting approach, perished while attempting to fetch the ball from wide outside off stump. His pattern of dismissals also led to batting great Sunil Gavaskar saying the youngster "hasn't learned" from earlier dismissals and "he keeps going for it".

Speaking about Pant's shot selection, former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel highlighted that he is trying to hit the ball with too much power. "Pant has said that he gives his 100 per cent all the time, but every player does that. When it comes to his shot selection, it is not necessary to hit the ball out of the stadium. It will still be a six if the ball just crosses the rope," he told Cricbuzz.

Dinesh Karthik, another wicketkeeper-batsman in the team, scored 92 runs in the series including a match-winning 55 in the fourth T20. Parthiv explained how the emergence of Karthik and Ishan Kishan will put "pressure" on Pant, who is currently the first-choice option behind the sticks.

"The pressure will increase on Pant when the likes of Kohli, Rohit and Rahul return. Also, there will be a series before the England tour begins and Sanju Samson has a chance of doing well there. There are also other options like Ishan Kishan and Dinesh Karthik," said Parthiv.

Following the fifth T20I, Pant himself talked about his poor returns with the willow. "From a personal point of view, I would like to contribute more to make my team win. I can only think about giving my 100 per cent as a player and captain," he said in the post-match presentation.

Pant hailed the fighting spirit of his team, which had lost the first two games of the series. "there are a lot of positives, especially the way the whole team showed character after the series was 2-0. We are trying to find different ways of winning matches, we are trying to play in a new way."

Pant will be next seen in action during the fifth Test of the series against England between July 1-5.

