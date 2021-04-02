‘Rishabh Pant doesn't have to be like Dhoni, he can be better’: Parthiv Patel names ‘X-factor’ of Delhi Capitals

The upcoming season of the Indian Premier League is going to be a crucial one for Delhi Capitals as they will enter the tournament under a young leader. On Tuesday, the Delhi-based franchise named young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant as the captain of the side after regular skipper Shreyas Iyer was ruled out with a shoulder injury.

The followers of DC are extremely excited to watch Pant leading the side which has several stalwarts like Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith. The youngster has been in terrific form in the recent times and as said by team head coach Ricky Ponting, the leadership responsibilities will nurture Pant as a cricketer.

Meanwhile, former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has called Pant the X-factor for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming season. While speaking on Star Sports, the cricketer turned commentator said that the youngster carries a lot of confidence which will be a plus point for the team in the tournament.

“I think Rishabh Pant. Because if he wasn’t in his best of form last season, this year the way he has batted for India, I think he carries a lot of confidence with him and that's what you want when you are playing a T20 game. You don't want any doubts in your mind and especially a player like Rishabh Pant,” Parthiv told Star Sports.

Parthiv also highlighted that how Pant is getting recognised for his own game and not by trying to be like former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

“He was burdened with the comparison of MS Dhoni and he also tried to do that, but he himself is a brilliant player. He doesn't have to worry about being like MS Dhoni. He can be better than MS Dhoni or he can win matches on his own every given time. So, I think Rishabh Pant will be probably holding the key for Delhi Capitals,” said Parthiv.

Under Rishabh Pant’s leadership, Delhi Capitals will begin the campaign against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on April 10 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.