'We should not say he can’t play T20s': Ex-India star silences Shubman Gill's critics with hard-hitting statement

Returning to scoring ways in the penultimate clash of the five-match series against the West Indies on Saturday, India opener Shubman Gill smashed a brilliant half-century as Hardik Pandya and Co. crushed the hosts by 9 wickets in Lauderhill. The Indian opener stitched a record-equalling 165-run partnership in the 4th T20I to help India level the series 2-2 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium.

India's Shubman Gill walks off the field caught by West Indies' Shai Hope for 77 runs(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asked to chase down a challenging total of 178 in the 4th T20I, openers Gill and Jaiswal smashed half-centuries to seal the contest in just 17 overs. While Jaiswal top-scored for the Men In Blue with a brilliant 84-run knock, Gill repaid selectors' faith by scoring 77 off 47 balls. The Indian openers smoked a total of 14 fours and eight sixes in the 4th T20I between the former world champions. Gill and Jaiswal put on the joint-highest opening partnership for Team India in the series decider.

ALSO READ: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill blow West Indies out of Lauderhill: Full list of records broken in India's 4th T20I win

With India continuing its fightback in the final leg of the Caribean tour, former India cricketer Parthiv Patel hit out at cricket pundits for questioning Gill after his underwhelming performances in the ongoing T20I series. Before smashing his first half-century in the T20I series, Gill had registered scores of 3, 7, and 6 against the Men from the Caribbean.

'We know the potential of Shubman Gill'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Shubman Gill was outstanding today. We know the potential of Shubman Gill; we have the tendency of questioning someone who doesn’t get runs. After just a couple of performances here and there, we should not say he can’t play T20s or he can’t play ODIs. We need to keep faith in players and an approach. When you are trying to play attacking cricket, you might get out, especially an opener playing T20 format,” Patel told Cricbuzz.

Patel also lauded youngster Jaiswal, who notched up his maiden half-century in the recently concluded encounter. The 21-year-old left-hander remained unbeaten on 84 to deny the West Indies a series win over India. Jaiswal scored 11 fours and 3 sixes in his entertaining knock against the West Indies. The India opener was also named the Player of the Match.

'Jaiswal is probably a player of all formats'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Yashasvi Jaiswal yet again has shown how good a player he is. He is probably a player of all formats."He got a hundred on Test debut and got a fifty in his second T20I. When you score more than 150 in an opening partnership, that 179 target looks really small. That is exactly what India did today. He was fearless; there was no doubt about the shot selection. The reverse-sweep six off Akeal Hosein shows the frame of mind he is in. It doesn’t matter (to him) how he gets out. He was on top of his game. Jaiswal is the player for the future, and he will probably serve India in all three formats for a long time,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON