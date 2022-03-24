Watch: Pat Cummins' 'absolutely sensational' catch leaves Pakistan batter Azhar Ali, commentator in disbelief

Australia made a terrific comeback in the final session of Day 3 in the third and final Test of the series against Pakistan on Wednesday, picking seven wickets within 20 runs to bowl the hosts out on 268 in the first innings. Having gained a 123-run lead, Australia ended the third day with 11 without loss in three overs. It all began with a heroic effort from captain Pat Cummins, however, who ended up with a five-wicket haul in the innings.

Starting the proceedings strongly on the third day, the Pakistan duo of Abdullah Shafique and Azhar Ali added 80 more runs to the side's overnight score of 90/1 before Nathan Lyon dismissed the opener on 81. The dismissal brought Pakistan captain Babar Azam to the crease, as the duo of Babar and Azhar stayed strong for roughly fifteen overs before Cummins' incredible caught-and-bowled ended Azhar's innings on 78.

The Aussie took a stunning reflex catch off his own bowling after Azhar attempted a straight drive.

Watch:

Even the commentator, Mike Haysman couldn't suppress his shock at the “sensational” catch from Cummins.

“What a catch, what a catch that was! That was absolutely sensational from Pat Cummins! A remarkable catch,” Haysman said on-air as the Aussies broke a gritty partnership. Azhar, too, stood still as he saw the Australian players celebrating in disbelief.

Babar Azam continued to lose partners at the other end as the Pakistan captain scored a valiant 67. The side's last three wickets fell without the batters scoring a single run.

Cummins ended with figures of 5/56 while Mitchell Starc took four to fold Pakistan's batting run at 268. Coming to bat, Australia openers Warner and Khawaja anchored the innings and ended Day 3 at 11/0.

The three-match series is currently level at 0-0 with first and second Tests ending in draws.