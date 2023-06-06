‘No surprises’: Pat Cummins all but confirms Australia's XI for WTC final vs India, David Warner, Scott Boland to play

Australia captain Pat Cummins all but confirmed their XI for the World Test Championship final against India starting Wednesday at The Oval, in England. There were mainly two spots up for debate in the Australian XI. Cummins put one of them to rest with absolute certainty by confirming that Scott Boland will feature as the third seamer in place of the injured Josh Hazlewood. Boland was fighting a race with Michael Neser, who was named as Hazlewood's replacement in the squad but the Australian think tank has decided to go with the Victorian quick.

Australia captain Pat Cummins(ICC)

Cummins said Boland, who has had a dream start to his career picking up 28 wickets in seven Test matches at an average of 13.42, has looked good in the practice sessions.

"In the past here in England, because the ball does talk a little more, I've seen players get too caught up in trying to take wickets every ball because you've suddenly got the ball swinging and seaming," said Cummins.

"Someone like Scotty, it's just a really simple game plan – you hit your good areas and you stay there all day and hopefully the ball will do the work for you. He's had a few bowls over here now and has looked good. But he looks good whenever he bowls," the Australian captain added.

Boland will partner Cummins and Mitchell Starc in the pace department while Nathan Lyon is set to be the lone spinner in Australia's XI for the WTC final.

Cummins did not exactly name the players from 1 to 11 but it is all but certain that David Warner, who announced that the home series against Pakistan will be his last in the longest format, will partner Usman Khawaja at the top of the order. Warner, despite not being in the best of forms, is set to get the nod ahead of Marcus Harris.

The rest of the Australian batting unit pretty much picks themselves with Marnus Labuschagne at three, Steve Smith at four, and Travis Head at five. Cameron Green will be batting at No.6. He will also be providing an extra seam-bowling option to Cummins. Alex Carey is set to keep wickets ahead of Josh Inglish.

Australia likely XI for WTC final: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

