Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Travis Head ditch Pakistan tour for IPL 2026; Australia selectors confirm inevitable

Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, and Travis Head will miss the upcoming three-match ODI series against Pakistan, beginning May 30. The Australia selectors announced the squads for the white-ball series against Pakistan and Bangladesh, and the four senior players won't be travelling to Pakistan, as they will remain in India for the ongoing 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In all likelihood, Cummins, Hazlewood, Connolly, Bartlett, and Head would have to play key roles in the IPL playoffs, as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) looked set to qualify for the top four.

Pat Cummins to miss the ODI series against Pakistan. (AFP)

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Delhi Capitals, for whom Starc plays, also have a mathematical chance of making it to the playoffs. However, for the Pakistan series, the Australian selectors have named Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, and Josh Inglis in the squad. Marsh and Inglis are currently playing for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSH) while Green is representing the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

LSG are out of the playoff contention, but KKR still have a realistic shot of reaching the top four. If KKR qualifies, there's a chance Green might be withdrawn from the squad as well; however, Cricket Australia hasn't issued any official word on this matter yet.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking of the Pakistan vs Australia series, the three ODIs will be played on May 30, June 2 and 4 in Rawalpindi and Lahore. Australia will then travel to Bangladesh for three ODIs and as many T20Is. What did the selector say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking of the Pakistan vs Australia series, the three ODIs will be played on May 30, June 2 and 4 in Rawalpindi and Lahore. Australia will then travel to Bangladesh for three ODIs and as many T20Is. What did the selector say? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Chair of selectors George Bailey said that the squad for the series against Pakistan and Bangladesh has a perfect blend of youth and experience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chair of selectors George Bailey said that the squad for the series against Pakistan and Bangladesh has a perfect blend of youth and experience. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “It’s always exciting to see new players get an opportunity to play international cricket and be a part of the national team. The blend of experienced players coupled with new or returning players will provide a nice mix for these subcontinent tours,” Bailey said in an official Cricket Australia release. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It’s always exciting to see new players get an opportunity to play international cricket and be a part of the national team. The blend of experienced players coupled with new or returning players will provide a nice mix for these subcontinent tours,” Bailey said in an official Cricket Australia release. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ​“Continuing to provide opportunities for players to develop across a broad range of conditions and experiences is important and will continue to be a focus over the next 18 months to two years across the calendar and with future campaigns in mind," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ​“Continuing to provide opportunities for players to develop across a broad range of conditions and experiences is important and will continue to be a focus over the next 18 months to two years across the calendar and with future campaigns in mind," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Australia ODI squad for Pakistan: Mitchell Marsh (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa.

Australia ODI squad for Bangladesh: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa.

Australia T20I squad for Bangladesh: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Adam Zampa.

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