Pat Cummins' mother passes away after prolonged illness; Australia players wear black armbands as mark of respect

Cricket Australia on Friday confirmed the tragic passing of Pat Cummins' mother, Maria. Cummins had left the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy after the second Test of the series to tend to his ailing mother, who was in palliative care at the time. The Australian team took the field wearing black armbands following the death of Cummins' mother. She died of breast cancer.

“We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight. On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends. The Australian Men's team will today wear black armbands as a mark of respect,” a tweet from Cricket Australia read.

Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald convened players before play on Friday morning in Ahmedabad to inform them of Maria Cummins' passing.

Following Cummins' absence from the side, Steve Smith led Australia in the remaining two Tests against India.

"To be able to put that to one side while he's out captaining his country and trying to win Test matches is a pretty incredible effort," Peter Handscomb said about Cummins last month.

“I think that speaks volumes about his character and why he's been such an incredible captain for us.”

Mitchell Starc, who played through the 2020-21 Test series against India at the urging of his father Paul when he had cancer, has also lauded his skipper. "He's exactly where he needs to be now to give his love and support to his family around him," said Starc, whose father died a few weeks after the end of the India series.

“I can only imagine that it would have been incredibly hard being over here with obviously a lot of noise back home.”

The fourth and final Test of the series began on Thursday in Ahmedabad; Australia have already qualified for the final of the World Test Championship with a win in Indore last week, and will be aiming at avoiding a series defeat with another win at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

