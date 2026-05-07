Pat Cummins receives staggering $12m rescue deal after IPL franchise tried to lure him away from Australia duty: Report

The West Indies saw it first-hand. When T20 cricket as a freelance profession first emerged, players were lured by lucrative franchise deals, which eventually hurt West Indies cricket and contributed to its decline in international cricket — including the T20I format they once dominated, as reflected by their two T20 World Cup titles. But Cricket Australia is reportedly refusing to let that happen to them. Months after an IPL franchise reportedly tried to lure Pat Cummins into becoming a full-time T20 freelancer, CA responded with a staggering $12 million deal to keep him committed to national duty.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Australian cricket player Pat Cummins celebrates after taking the wicket of Punjab Kings' Indian cricket player Priyansh Arya(AFP)

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According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, the contract ensures Cummins prioritises Australia, especially Test cricket, until 2029. The proposed extension is reportedly worth $4 million annually over three years. The report added that Travis Head is also in talks over a similar deal, along with Marnus Labuschagne.

Asked whether Australia’s top players deserved greater remuneration and long-term security, CA’s head of cricket, James Allsopp, told the publication:“Absolutely. They’ve earned the right, they’ve been long-term performers for Australia across formats for a long period of time. There’s only so far you can take them under the current constraints. That’s definitely a priority at the moment.”

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{{^usCountry}} The report emerged ahead of Australia’s blockbuster summer schedule, which includes 21 Test matches over the next 12 months. Cummins is expected to make a major return to the format as captain after featuring in just one of Australia’s five Tests during the 2025/26 Ashes series at home while recovering from a back injury. He also missed the T20 World Cup and the first half of IPL 2026 for Sunrisers Hyderabad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report emerged ahead of Australia’s blockbuster summer schedule, which includes 21 Test matches over the next 12 months. Cummins is expected to make a major return to the format as captain after featuring in just one of Australia’s five Tests during the 2025/26 Ashes series at home while recovering from a back injury. He also missed the T20 World Cup and the first half of IPL 2026 for Sunrisers Hyderabad. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It was in October last year that the same publication reported an unnamed IPL franchise had approached Cummins and Head with a monster $10 million offer to walk away from international cricket and become full-time franchise players. Both reportedly rejected the proposal. Jofra Archer was also said to have received a similar offer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was in October last year that the same publication reported an unnamed IPL franchise had approached Cummins and Head with a monster $10 million offer to walk away from international cricket and become full-time franchise players. Both reportedly rejected the proposal. Jofra Archer was also said to have received a similar offer. {{/usCountry}}

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If CA finalises the deal, it could effectively rule Cummins out of future appearances in the Big Bash League.

Cummins and Head are currently in India participating in IPL 2026. The duo have played pivotal roles in helping Sunrisers Hyderabad rise to the top of the points table after 11 matches, keeping the franchise firmly on track for a playoff spot.

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