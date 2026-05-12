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Pat Cummins refuses to panic after GT thrashing, says SRH still have ‘breathing room’ for playoff push

Despite the heavy loss, captain Pat Cummins refused to hit the panic button even after Sunrisers lost two of their last three matches

Updated on: May 12, 2026 11:24 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Sunrisers Hyderabad’s push to complete their resurgence with a playoff qualification has suffered a setback, at least for now, after Gujarat Titans handed them a brutal reality check with a commanding win at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. SRH’s batting line-up crumbled like nine pins as they were bowled out for just 86 in 14.5 overs while chasing 169, suffering an 82-run defeat that pushed them down to third place in the points table.

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill (L) is congratulated by his Sunrisers Hyderabad's counterpart Pat Cummins for his team's win at the end of their 2026 IPL match(AFP)

Despite the heavy loss, captain Pat Cummins refused to hit the panic button even after Sunrisers lost two of their last three matches. Instead, he chose to focus on the bigger picture, with SRH having won six of their previous eight games, including a five-match winning streak that had taken them to the top of the table until the start of this month. Describing the defeat against Gujarat as mere “breathing room”, Cummins backed his side to bounce back and still qualify for the playoffs.

“I think getting ahead of the count pretty early is important. I think we won five or six out of the last seven. It gives you a bit of breathing room in these last few games. So yeah, we've still got two games left to qualify. Again, it’s about going back to what got us those wins in the first place and putting this one behind us pretty quickly,” he told the broadcaster after the match.

“Perhaps during our bowling innings, we could have learnt from that and held our lengths a little longer. But overall, that’s as good a T20 bowling performance as you’re going to see,” he added.

SRH will next face Chennai Super Kings on May 18 before ending their league-stage campaign against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 22.

 
pat cummins gujarat titans sunrisers hyderabad
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / Pat Cummins refuses to panic after GT thrashing, says SRH still have ‘breathing room’ for playoff push
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