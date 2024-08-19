New Delhi [India], : Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins has expressed his enthusiasm over the possibility of competing in the Olympics, with the game approved for inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Pat Cummins sets sights on Olympics after successful record as Australia captain

Having led Australia to victory in the ODI World Cup, and the World Test Championship and having been part of the T20 World Cup winning team in 2021, Cummins now envisions the chance to add an Olympic gold medal to his enviable resume.

In a recent video, posted by ESPNcricinfo, Cummins revealed that the prospect of Olympic participation has become an exciting prospect for him and his teammates.

"That will be awesome," he remarked. "After seeing Paris over the last few weeks, we have started to get pretty excited about potentially going. It had not really ever been on any of our radars."

"It's four years away. Anything can happen, so you never quite know, but that would be awesome, to represent Australia in the middle of an Olympics. It will be special," he said.

For Cummins and his cricketing peers, the Olympics represent a new frontier.

Cummins' enthusiasm reflects a broader sense of anticipation and readiness among cricketers who are keen to showcase their talents on one of the world's biggest stages. The 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles could become another milestone in Cummins' illustrious career.

Cummins has also taken his Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final, where they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets.

He has shown his mettle as a captain by defeating India in both the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup finals.

Cummins will also try to get his hands on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which will commence with the first Test at Perth Stadium from November 22 to November 26, setting the tone for the series. India have won the last two series played by them in Australia, in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.