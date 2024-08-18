Pat Cummins takes 8-week break to ready himself for Border-Gavaskar series: 'It's the one trophy I haven't won before'

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins will take an eight-week hiatus to recharge as he prepares for the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India later this year. Fresh off his debut stint in Major League Cricket in the United States, Cummins has opted for rest and recuperation, stepping away from next month's white-ball tour of the United Kingdom. Australia's Pat Cummins, second left, celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique(AP)

This decision is part of a strategic effort to manage his workload and ensure he is physically and mentally prepared for the demanding summer ahead.

Cummins believes his absence from the UK tour will enable him to address any physical strains and return to peak condition, aiming to lead Australia effectively in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The series will be particularly critical for the Aussies, as they have conceded successive series defeats to India at home (in 2018/19 and 2020/21).

"Everyone that comes back after a break is a little bit fresher, you never regret it," Cummins was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

"I've basically been bowling non-stop since the World Test Championship final, nearly 18 months ago. This gives me a good seven or eight weeks completely off bowling so the body can recover, then you start building up again for the summer.

"It means you can hopefully bowl for a little bit longer, maintaining pace is a bit easier, makes you less susceptible to injuries," he added.

"It's a trophy I haven't won before"

India's previous tour of Australia is etched in cricketing history as one of the most remarkable series. After a demoralising start in Adelaide, where India was bowled out for a mere 36 in the day/night Test and suffered a seven-wicket defeat, the tour seemed destined for disaster.

Yet, despite the departure of then-captain Virat Kohli for personal reasons and a series of significant injuries that left India fielding a makeshift bowling attack in the final Test, the team defied expectations and clinched a 2-1 series victory.

The crowning achievement came at the Gabba, a venue long regarded as a fortress for the Australian Test team, unbeaten there since 1989. Pat Cummins, who was part of the Australian squad during India's 2020/21 tour, will look to end India's chances for a hat-trick.

"It's the trophy I haven't won before... this is the one trophy a lot of our group haven't ticked off," Cummins said.

"We've achieved some amazing things over the last few years as a Test group. You kind of back yourself to win every series at home. I think you need to try and be up there in the upper echelon of teams.

"That's what lies ahead of us this summer. They're (India) a really good side. We play them quite a lot, we know them really well, but we feel like we're really well placed also," he added.