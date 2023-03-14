Pat Cummins won't return, Steve Smith to captain Australia in India ODIs

Steve Smith will lead Australia in the upcoming three-match ODI series against India starting March 17 after regular captain Pat Cummins decided to stay back with his family. Cummins' mother Maria passed away on Friday in Sydney after a prolonged illness. Cummins had flown back to Australia after the second Test in Delhi. In his absence, Smith captained the visitors in the final two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India won 2-1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Pat won’t be coming back, he’s still taking care of what’s happened back home," Australia coach Andrew McDonald said. "Our thoughts are with Pat and his family as they go through that grieving process."

Cricket Australia have not yet named a replacement for Cummins, who was named Australia's ODI captain after Aaron Finch announced his retirement last year. The fast bowler captained two ODIs against England.

Australia will miss the services of pacers Josh Hazlewood and Jhye Richardson due to injuries. Nathan Ellis has been drafted into the ODI squad as a replacement for Richardson.

Opener David Warner, who had to fly back home with a fractured arm after the second Test and left-arm spinner Ashton Agar, sent home midway through the Test series, are set to return for the ODIs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The three 50-overs fixtures will also mark the return of all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh after long injury lay-offs.

"We've got a couple of conversations around the balance of the team we want to play, we've gone in with a structure with eight batters to bat a little bit deeper, we've tried that," said the coach.

"So there'll be a mix of combinations as we lead into the World Cup.

"(There is) a lot of allrounders picked in the squad and can they all play in the one team. So we've got to answer a few of those questions."

The three ODIs will be played in Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Chennai.

Australia ODI squad for 3 ODIs vs India: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON