File photo of Irfan Pathan(PTI)
cricket

Pathan slams BCA, wants it to investigate matter involving Hooda and Krunal

Hooda was reportedly unhappy with the behaviour of Pandya during the recent camp for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Before leaving the camp, the former alleged that ‘he was bullied’ by his captain.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:59 PM IST

Former Indian left-arm pacer extended his support to Deepak Hooda after the latter was stormed out of Baroda camp citing misbehaviour by captain Krunal Pandya. The former Indian pacer stated that such incidents can have ‘adverse effects’ on a player.

Hooda was reportedly unhappy with the behaviour of Pandya during the recent camp for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Before leaving the camp, the former alleged that 'he was bullied' by his captain.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Pathan urged the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) to look into the matter.

“During the difficult times of this pandemic wherein mental health of a player is of utmost importance as they have to stay in a bio-bubble as well as keep themselves focused on the game, such incidents may have adverse effects on a player and should be avoided,” Pathan said in a statement.

“Requesting all the members of the BCA to look into this and condemn such actions since they are not good for the game of cricket,” he added.

Pathan, who played 29 Tests and 120 ODIs, also slammed the BCA for "overlooking" promising players.

“Being an ex-captain of Baroda and having mentored many youngsters, I understand how important it is to have a harmonious environment where players can feel safe, play freely and give their best for the team,” the 36-year-old stated.

“If what I have heard about the Deepak Hooda episode is true, it is indeed shocking and disheartening. No player should be treated like this,” added the former left-arm seamer in the statement which he posted on Twitter.

Pathan, who was part of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning team, spoke about young players being overlooked by BCA despite performing in recent years.

“In the recent past, there have been episodes wherein the deserving young talents who have performed well and are under the age of 30 have been overlooked for selection.

“Also, the likes of Aditya Waghmode, who was the highest run-scorer for the Baroda team in the last season of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 364 runs and Swapnil Singh, who had all-round performance, scoring 216 runs and took 10 wickets, were overlooked,” he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

