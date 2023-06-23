Patience will be the key on slow Caribbean pitches: Navdeep Saini

Navdeep Saini hasn’t added to his two Test caps since featuring in India's landmark series win against Australia in 2020/21. His last limited-overs game for the country was also almost two years ago, against Sri Lanka in July 2021. The 30-year-old pacer on Friday earned a recall to the squad for the two Tests against West Indies in the Caribbean starting July 12.

“I am really pleased to have been picked. The pitches there are a bit slow. You have to show patience in Tests. That’s the most important thing. That will determine who comes out on top," Saini said on Friday.

With the selectors starting the process of transition — they have dropped Umesh Yadav and Cheteshwar Pujara, and rested Mohammed Shami — the 30-year-old Saini has a chance to grab this opportunity after staying on the fringes of the Test team for the past couple of years.

He is one of five pacers chosen for the Test leg of the tour, alongside Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat and the uncapped Mukesh Kumar.

In the two Test appearances that Saini made in Australia, he was guilty of being wayward with his line and length. His four wickets in the series came at an average of 43 and an economy of 4.11. Blessed with the ability to bowl fast, Saini can hit speeds in the region of 150kmph on a consistent basis. But having reflected on his performances in Australia, Saini knows that other tools are equally important.

“Pace matters. Line and length also matter. I already have pace. As a bowler, you have to work on setting up the batter. You need to read how a game is going. If the ball is moving, you have to decide the fields to set and how to attack. If the ball is not moving, you have to keep the runs down,” Saini said.

“I’ve learned a lot (from the Australia tour). It was the first time I was playing Test cricket. There was a lot to learn from that experience. Your fitness, coping with situations, the mentality needed... all that is important. You have to react to what the situation demands,” he added.

