Home / Cricket / 'Excited’ Yashasvi Jaiswal confident of fitting into any role

'Excited’ Yashasvi Jaiswal confident of fitting into any role

BySanjjeev K Samyal, Mumbai
Jun 23, 2023 09:10 PM IST

In 15 first-class games, he averages 80.21 with nine hundreds; in IPL 2023 he scored 625 runs at a strike rate of 163.61

Left-hand batter Yashasvi Jaiswal's fairytale story and meteoric rise got another boost on Monday with his maiden call up to the Indian Test squad for the tour of the Caribbean next month. “It’s a very good feeling. I need to keep my focus and keep doing what I am doing," Jaiswal said.

Yashasvi Jaiswal earned his maiden call up to the Indian Test squad for the tour of the Caribbean next month.
Yashasvi Jaiswal earned his maiden call up to the Indian Test squad for the tour of the Caribbean next month.

From sleeping in tents at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan in his quest to learn the sport, Jaiswal has made all his years of hard work count through consistent performances. In 15 first-class games, he averages 80.21 with nine hundreds.

What added to his growing reputation was the attention-grabbing show in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, in which he scored 625 runs at an average of 48.08 for Rajasthan Royals. A strike-rate of 163.61 was proof of his rapid development thanks to hours spent honing his skills at the Rajasthan Royals Academy, Talegaon, near Nagpur.

It led to the selectors naming him as a stand-by for last month's World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, in London.

Even though West Indies is now seen as a relatively easier tour, Jaiswal faces the prospect of filling in the big shoes of Cheteshwar Pujara as the southpaw is being looked upon as a possible option at No. 3. Jaiswal usually opens for Mumbai and his IPL side, and it will therefore be a change in role if he is tried out at Pujara’s position.

“I don’t know that much and where I will bat, but let’s see how it goes. I am really excited to go there and express myself," said Jaiswal.

The 21-year-old is positive about adapting to any role the team management decides for him. “Of course, I am ready to do whatever the team needs (me to do) and I am just looking forward to it (the tour),” he said.

Jaiswal is eager to carry the confidence gained in IPL and domestic games into international cricket. “It (season) was amazing with plenty of learning. I hope I will be doing things which went right, focus on the process and keep moving forward.”

The WTC experience of staying with the Test squad should help him ease into the team environment. “It was a really nice experience, had a nice time with the team,” Jaiswal said.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yashasvi jaiswal india vs west indies
yashasvi jaiswal india vs west indies
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out