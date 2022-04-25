PBKS predicted XI vs CSK, IPL 2022: Pressure on Jonny Bairstow as Punjab Kings ponder Rajapaksa return

Punjab Kings' batting unit has been plagued by inconsistency all season. They have chased down 200-plus totals but also dismissed for just 115 runs in their previous match which ended in a nine-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals. Power-hitters like Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, and Shah Rukh Khan have all fallen short on a number of occasions.(IPL 2022 FULL COVERAGE)

PBKS would be pondering handing Sri Lankan Bhanuka Rajapaksa a return in favour of England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow, who has failed to fire in the four games he has played thus far. Punjab have a strong and varied bowling attack led by South African quick Kagiso Rabada, who has been right on the money.

Arshdeep Singh has also been brilliant. Although the 23-year-old hasn't snared too many wickets, he has bowled economically but Vaibhav Arora needs to step up. The role of pace-bowling all-rounder Odean Smith will be crucial. The West Indian has not been at his best so far in the IPL.

Let's take a look at the predicted playing XI for Punjab Kings against Chennai Super Kings:

Mayank Agarwal (captain): Agarwal hasn't been his usual consistent self, looking to get out of the blocks and thus perishing. He has scored just 118 runs at a strike rate of 135.63 in six innings

Shikhar Dhawan: Dhawan has been among the better batters for PBKS, which is still a far cry from the opener's usual performances in the IPL. He has scored 214 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 126.62

Bhanuka Rajapaksha: If PBKS decide not to try out Bairstow at the top of the order, there is a chance that they might give the Englishman the drop altogether considering they are in must-win territory now. Rajapaksa may have scored just 83 in three innings but that has come at a strike rate of 230.55.

Liam Livingstone: PBKS's most expensive buy has not really been at his best this year. Livingstone has scored 226 runs at a strike rate of 182.25 in seven innings.

Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper): Jitesh has played a few useful lower down the order this year. He has scored 122 runs at a strike rate of 164.86.

Shahrukh Khan: Shahrukh Khan has not quite turned up this season. He has scored just 98 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 100.

Kagiso Rabada: Rabada's rustiness has been one of the factors that has affected PBKS. He has taken just seven wickets in six matches thus far.

Nathan Ellis: While David Warner and Prithvi Shaw made a mockery of the DC's chase in PBKS's previous game, Ellis was comparitively economical giving away only 15 runs in his two overs.

Rahul Chahar: Chahar has been PBKS's highest wicket taker. He has taken 10 wickets in seven games. He took the only wicket to fall for Delhi Capitals in their last game.

Vaibhav Arora: Arora went for 31 runs in PBKS's last match against DC and has taken three wickets thus far this season.

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep has not quite hit the heights of previous two seasons which had prompted PBKS to retain him. He has taken just two wickets this season